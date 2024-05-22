New restaurant PUMA is soft opening in Detroit this weekend during Movement Music Festival

Coinciding with activities throughout the city for Movement Music Festival, Argentine restaurant PUMA is set to open its doors for the first time this weekend with a soft opening from May 25-27.

Located at 4725 16th St. in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood, PUMA is a more casual sister brand to Chef Javier Bardauil’s upscale Barda restaurant. By night, PUMA will transform into COUGAR, a full-service cocktail bar featuring live DJ sessions.

The new space was originally scheduled to open in November 2023, but these business launches are always up in the air.

Customers can enjoy a lineup of hot events with top local DJs every night, plus a preview of PUMA’s Argentine menu and cocktails ahead of the official opening.

This weekend’s food offerings include the Argentine staple choripán — pork sausage grilled over a wood fire, served with chimichurri on a baguette from the Detroit Bagel Institute — and aguachile de camaron, a refreshing dish of shrimp, cucumber, corn, and citrus in a cilantro and jalapeño broth.

PUMA’s late-night events kick off Friday night with performances by Scott Grooves Percussion Ensemble, Insane Who Sane, and special guests. Entry is free before 10 p.m. and $10 after.

Saturday night’s free event will feature music by Gino, Julion De’Angelo, and Roni Amitai from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

To end the weekend, a free release party for an exclusive limited-edition yellow vinyl version of Sheefy McFly’s new I’m Really From Detroit EP will happen Sunday night at 11 p.m. McFly, DJ Slugo, Bae Bae, and Rebecca Goldberg will spin tracks throughout the night, with vinyl records available for purchase.

This weekend, PUMA will be open for restaurant service from 5-10 p.m. but the bar will stay open until 2 a.m.

An official grand opening date has yet to be announced but is expected soon.