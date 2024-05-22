  1. Food & Drink
New restaurant PUMA is soft opening in Detroit this weekend during Movement Music Festival

The weekend will include parties every night in the space, plus a preview of the Argentine restaurant’s menu

By
May 22, 2024 at 4:23 pm
James Beard Finalist Chef Javier Bardauil is at the helm of PUMA and Barda.
James Beard Finalist Chef Javier Bardauil is at the helm of PUMA and Barda.
Coinciding with activities throughout the city for Movement Music Festival, Argentine restaurant PUMA is set to open its doors for the first time this weekend with a soft opening from May 25-27.

Located at 4725 16th St. in Detroit’s Core City neighborhood, PUMA is a more casual sister brand to Chef Javier Bardauil’s upscale Barda restaurant. By night, PUMA will transform into COUGAR, a full-service cocktail bar featuring live DJ sessions.

The new space was originally scheduled to open in November 2023, but these business launches are always up in the air.

Customers can enjoy a lineup of hot events with top local DJs every night, plus a preview of PUMA’s Argentine menu and cocktails ahead of the official opening.

This weekend’s food offerings include the Argentine staple choripán — pork sausage grilled over a wood fire, served with chimichurri on a baguette from the Detroit Bagel Institute — and aguachile de camaron, a refreshing dish of shrimp, cucumber, corn, and citrus in a cilantro and jalapeño broth.

PUMA’s late-night events kick off Friday night with performances by Scott Grooves Percussion Ensemble, Insane Who Sane, and special guests. Entry is free before 10 p.m. and $10 after.

Saturday night’s free event will feature music by Gino, Julion De’Angelo, and Roni Amitai from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

To end the weekend, a free release party for an exclusive limited-edition yellow vinyl version of Sheefy McFly’s new I’m Really From Detroit EP will happen Sunday night at 11 p.m. McFly, DJ Slugo, Bae Bae, and Rebecca Goldberg will spin tracks throughout the night, with vinyl records available for purchase.

This weekend, PUMA will be open for restaurant service from 5-10 p.m. but the bar will stay open until 2 a.m.

An official grand opening date has yet to be announced but is expected soon.

New metro Detroit restaurants that have opened so far in 2024

Adelina 1040 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-246-8811; adelinadetroit.comAt the heart of downtown Detroit, Adelina fuses Italian and Mediterranean cuisine for unique and innovative flavors. The concept, which opened in March, is a collaboration with renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani.
Nuevo Seoul220 W. Congress St., Detroit; 313-502-5171; eatatnuevoseoul.comThis Korean-inspired fast-casual Mexican street food restaurant opened in downtown Detroit in late April. Brothers Chris and Peter Han, founders of Hanah Steakhouse in Detroit and Osaka Steakhouse in Clawson, are at the helm of the new concept. Its menu merges components of Mexican and Korean flavors to familiar dishes such as bulgogi beef tacos, birria ramen, and kimchi fries. Along with nonalcoholic drinks, Mexican-inspired spiked slushies and signature Agua Fresca cocktails are also available.Read more here. Side Hustle Lounge1230 Library St., Detroit; instagram.com/sidehustledetroitIn early 2024, Detroit’s Mootz Pizzeria + Bar announced a big expansion with the opening of its new cocktail lounge “Bar Mootz.” Ahead of the NFL Draft, the new space opened, now dubbede “Side Hustle Lounge.” The spot offers a menu of cocktails and small plates with Italian and Latin influences, curated by executive chef Angela Georges. Food items include flatbreads, sautéed shrimp, beef empanadas, and charcuterie boards. Read more here. Jollibee44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights; 586-544-4090; jollibeefoods.comPeople were super excited about this famous Philippines-based fast-food chain opening its first Michigan location. Founded in 1978, the chain is known for putting a Filipino twist on American dishes like fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mango hand pies. It was originally supposed to open in October 2023, but the opening date got pushed back to winter 2024. Read more here. Adelina 1040 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-246-8811; adelinadetroit.comAt the heart of downtown Detroit, Adelina fuses Italian and Mediterranean cuisine for unique and innovative flavors. The concept, which opened in March, is a collaboration with renowned celebrity chef Fabio Viviani. Pink Garlic Indian Cuisine 18625 Ecorse Rd., Allen Park; 947-948-5680; pink-garlic-indian-cuisine.square.siteOak Park favorite Pink Garlic opened a second location in Allen Park in March, offering both dine-in and carryout. Like the original spot, the new Pink Garlic’s menu features an extensive lineup of Indian and Indo-Chinese staples like chicken biryani, orange chicken, momos, and tandoori chicken. Read more here. Bombshell Treat Bar2688 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-845-2125; bombshelltreatbar.comBerkley’s Bombshell Treat Bar opened on April 19, specializing in over-the-top desserts. The spot serves up ice cream, dipped bars, floats, hot pretzels, grab-n-go “packed pints,” ice cream cakes, salt and pepper caramel corn, novelty candy, and other sweet treats. Read more here.
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

