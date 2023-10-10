Barda’s Chef Javier to open new Argentine restaurant PUMA in November

The bar and restaurant is the latest addition to Core City and is targeting a younger and late-night crowd

Tue, Oct 10, 2023

click to enlarge Chef Javier Bardauil. - Nate Sturley/Courtesy photo
Nate Sturley/Courtesy photo
Chef Javier Bardauil.

James Beard Finalist Javier Bardauil is getting ready to open a new venture for the late-night crowd in Core City. Following the success of his upscale Argentine restaurant Barda, Bardauil will open PUMA at 4725 16th St. in November.

PUMA will offer a more casual and relaxed atmosphere than Barda to appeal to a younger and late-night crowd with more approachable menu items. It’s located next to Matéria (formerly Simone DeSousa Gallery), which opened in September.

The mainstay at PUMA is chóripan, an Argentine staple consisting of grilled chorizo and chimichurri sauce sandwiched in a French baguette with both vegan and beef options available.

The restaurant will also have a ceviche bar overlooking the choripanería flames where the meat is cooked. Diners can expect a moody black interior as an homage to the big cat for which it is named. After hours it will transform into a full-service cocktail bar dubbed COUGAR with live DJ sessions.

Bardauil’s idea was to recreate memories of his upbringing in Argentina being huddled around a bonfire and sharing food with friends.

“I really consider myself to be an entertainer and food is the medium I use to entertain,” he said in a press release. “Historically, fire is something that excites us. There is something in every human brain that lights up when we see fire. The fire is never the same, the wood is never the same, so when we cook using only that, we challenge ourselves. It brings all these emotions and energy to the dish, which we then get to share. I enjoy sharing what I think and feel and the best way to do that is through the experience of food, fire and music.”

Javier moved to Detroit in 2019 and opened Barda in 2021. In 2022 Barda was a James Beard Awards finalist for Best New Restaurant in America.

