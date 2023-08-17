Cass Corridor’s Simone DeSousa Gallery changes name to Matéria, adds second location in Core City

The new gallery will open this September during the Detroit Month of Design

By on Thu, Aug 17, 2023 at 11:08 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Matéria's new Core City location. - John Donabedian/ Courtesy of Matéria
John Donabedian/ Courtesy of Matéria
Matéria's new Core City location.

Simone DeSousa Gallery is re-entering the chat as Matéria.

The Cass Corridor gallery is not only changing its name but is adding a second location in Detroit's Core City neighborhood at 4725 16th St.

Just in time for the Detroit Month of Design, the Core City Matéria will open with two concurrent exhibits on Saturday, Sept. 9 — Megan Heeres’s solo show Tending Time and Bilge Nur Saltik’s Form&Seek: Poetic. An opening reception is set for 6-8 p.m. and both shows will run until Oct. 7.

“It is my intention that Matéria becomes a container to bring together the sum of our learnings from the past decade of gallery practice, while infusing our project with new, expanded, energy,” gallery owner Simone DeSousa said in an announcement.

In Portuguese, DeSousa’s native language, “Matéria” has several meanings including “the substance in which all objects exist” and “a subject that you study.”

The Core City gallery has shows lined up through the end of 2024 including a solo exhibit by MOCAD’s first-ever artistic director Jova Lynne this October. Hours will be noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Meanwhile, Matéria’s Cass Corridor location at 444 West Willis St. is open by appointment only through September as they work on getting the new spot situated. Regular hours will resume in October along with a celebration for its current group show featuring Cass Corridor artists.

For more information, see materia-art.com.

Location Details

Matéria Core City

4725 16th St., Unit 3 Detroit

1 article
Location Details

Matéria Cass Corridor

444 W. Willis St., Units 111 and 112 Detroit

313-833-9000

3 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 16-22)

By Rob Brezsny

Arts Beats & Eats announces 2023 lineup

By Layla McMurtrie

The Oneders.

Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

By Layla McMurtrie

Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

Michigan Science Center takes us to Mars in new exhibit

By Randiah Camille Green

We’ll take any chance to leave this planet, even if it’s just museum habitat.

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 16-22)

By Rob Brezsny

Michigan Science Center takes us to Mars in new exhibit

By Randiah Camille Green

We’ll take any chance to leave this planet, even if it’s just museum habitat.

Detroit Dance City Festival returns for its 11th year

By Layla McMurtrie

2022 Detroit Dance City Fesitval.

Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit for first major tour in over a decade

By Layla McMurtrie

Chris Tucker in 2023.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us