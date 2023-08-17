Cass Corridor’s Simone DeSousa Gallery changes name to Matéria, adds second location in Core City

click to enlarge John Donabedian/ Courtesy of Matéria Matéria's new Core City location.

Simone DeSousa Gallery is re-entering the chat as Matéria.

The Cass Corridor gallery is not only changing its name but is adding a second location in Detroit's Core City neighborhood at 4725 16th St.

Just in time for the Detroit Month of Design, the Core City Matéria will open with two concurrent exhibits on Saturday, Sept. 9 — Megan Heeres’s solo show Tending Time and Bilge Nur Saltik’s Form&Seek: Poetic. An opening reception is set for 6-8 p.m. and both shows will run until Oct. 7.

“It is my intention that Matéria becomes a container to bring together the sum of our learnings from the past decade of gallery practice, while infusing our project with new, expanded, energy,” gallery owner Simone DeSousa said in an announcement.

In Portuguese, DeSousa’s native language, “Matéria” has several meanings including “the substance in which all objects exist” and “a subject that you study.”

The Core City gallery has shows lined up through the end of 2024 including a solo exhibit by MOCAD’s first-ever artistic director Jova Lynne this October. Hours will be noon-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Meanwhile, Matéria’s Cass Corridor location at 444 West Willis St. is open by appointment only through September as they work on getting the new spot situated. Regular hours will resume in October along with a celebration for its current group show featuring Cass Corridor artists.

For more information, see materia-art.com.

