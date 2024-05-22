Your guide to Movement Music Festival 2024

It’s that time of the year again: Time for three days of electronic dance music at Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, the beating heart of techno. Below is a guide to some of the 115-plus artists from the Motor City and beyond that you can catch during this holiday weekend. Be sure to check movementfestival.com for the full schedule and latest information — and happy raving!

Saturday, May 25

Movement Stage

Solomun

10 p.m.-midnight

Known as “the king of Ibiza” (though somewhat begrudgingly, according to a New Yorker profile), this German-Bosnian DJ is famous for presiding over late-night raves that go until dawn. —Lee DeVito

Dom Dolla

8:30-10 p.m.

One of the hottest new producers in the game, Dom Dolla had a huge year in 2023, with his remix of a Gorillaz track landing the Australian a Grammy nom. Movement usually hosts a couple acts that can fill out Hart Plaza with big-room, EDM-leaning house and monstrous drops. This year, that’s Dom Dolla. —Joe Zimmer

Stacey Pullen

7-8:30 p.m.

A staple in the local club scene for the last two decades, Pullen has kept the spirit of electronic music alive in Detroit as part of techno’s second wave. Well known for his marathon, all-night sets, Pullen can seemingly go on mixing forever without ever sounding stale or uninspired. He’s a low-key master behind the decks whose blends will surprise and delight. —Joe Zimmer

LP Giobbi

5:30-7 p.m.

A classically trained pianist from Oregon raised by Deadhead parents, Giobbi is known for playing piano house and for incorporating Grateful Dead stems into her sets. —Lee DeVito

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

4-5:30 p.m.

Known as The Godmother of House Music, Hale has cemented her legacy as one of the most important artists in Detroit dance music. Her set is sure to be a master class in style, technique, and musical history, all wrapped in the dancing spirit. —Broccoli

click to enlarge Xavier Cuevas

Waterfront Stage

Ludacris

11 p.m.-midnight

Luda (as he’s affectionately known) is an Atlanta native known just as much for his role as Tej Parker in Fast & Furious as he is being a top-tier emcee. He’s one of the early architects of Atlanta’s hip-hop sound and has won three Grammys and released 35 singles that have charted on Billboard’s Top 40 chart. —Kahn Santori Davison

Tee Grizzley

10:20-10:50 p.m.

Tee Grizzley first burst on the scene in 2016 with his mega hit “First Day Out,” which is credited for bringing Detroit’s newest street sound to the forefront of hip-hop. His latest LP Tee’s Coney Island debuted #20 on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums charge. —Kahn Santori Davison

Barclay Crenshaw

9:15-10:15 p.m.

The Dirtybird Records founder and techno and house artist formerly known as Claude VonStroke, Crenshaw has pivoted in recent years and branched out into experimental bass, dub, funk, lo-fi, and other sounds. —Lee DeVito

Partiboi69 (live)

8:15-9:15 p.m.

If you couldn’t guess by the name, Partiboi69 doesn’t take himself too seriously, but he’s also focused solely on having a good party time. The Australian underground leader plays funky, somewhat lo-fi electro music, with live instrumentation and an equally engaging visual show. —Joe Zimmer

Jyoty

6:45-8:15 p.m.

The voice of Saturday morning on Rinse FM, Jyoty’s personality and presence in music is welcoming and contagious. If the crowd gives her good energy, you can best believe that it will be reciprocated. –Broccoli

Major League DJz

5:15-6:45 p.m.

South African twin-brother duo Major League DJz have taken the world by storm in recent years with a sound that blends elements of hip-hop, kwaito, afrobeats, and amapiano. They also apparently broke the world record for the longest DJ set performed by a duo, performing for 75 hours from Sept. 2-4 for a special edition of their Balcony Mix Xperience. Will they do it again at Movement 2024? Only time will tell. —Broccoli

dreamcastmoe

4-5:15 p.m.

Hailing from the other dirty D (Washington, D.C.), this beat-centric R&B and funk singer was recently signed to Ghostly International. You may have heard his tunes on the local airwaves via his labelmate Shigeto’s New Music Show on WDET. (Possible collab in the future?) Expect soulful vocals over self-produced beats and get ready for some D.C. energy in Detroit. —Joe Zimmer

DJ Etta

3-4 p.m.

Multi-hyphenate Crystal Mioner, aka DJ Etta, is a force to be reckoned with in the Detroit dance music scene. When she’s not throwing epic parties with her Blueprint and Moods crews, you can find her leading tours at Submerge’s Exhibit 3000. Under the guidance of legendary Detroit DJs such as John Jammin’ Collins and Rick Wilhite, DJ Etta has carved a path for herself with a style that is built upon deep, intentional listening and a little bit of naughty boogie energy. —Broccoli

click to enlarge Xavier Cuevas

Star Gate Stage

Loco Dice

10:30 p.m.-midnight

This Düsseldorf-based DJ has been an Ibiza staple since the early 2000s. —Lee DeVito

Skream

9-10:30 p.m.

Skream is primarily known as one of the early-2000s dubstep originators, and one of the genre’s greatest ambassadors (see remixes for La Roux, Major Lazer and Duke Dumont, to name a few). On the flipside, his DJ sets expand into everything from break-beat to progressive house, with a penchant for massive, club-ready drops. —Joe Zimmer

Channel Tres (DJ set)

8-9 p.m.

After debuting in 2018 and making a name for himself with a string of singles like his hit “Controller” as well as features with buzzy acts like Polo & Pan and Tinashe, the Compton DJ, singer, and producer is getting ready to drop his debut studio LP Head Rush in June. —Lee DeVito

Ryan Elliott

6:30-8 p.m.

A Detroit native and Berghain resident DJ, Elliot’s sound combines techno and house, blurring the lines between the genres. —Konstantina Buhalis

Jayda G

5-6:30 p.m.

With her mid-pandemic single “Both of Us” skyrocketing her to fame online while dancefloors remained empty, Jayda G capitalized on that momentum with her very good DJ-Kicks compilation the following year. She’s since emerged as a fresh new voice in both the club and pop music spheres, with high-profile remixes for Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift and constantly playing the festival circuit. —Joe Zimmer

AceMoMA

3:30-5 p.m.

A collaboration between New York City-based producers AceMo (Adrian Mojica) and MoMA Ready (Wyatt Stevens), who draw inspiration from the dance music scene of the ’90s. —Lee DeVito

Rimarkable

2-3:30 p.m.

As a child of funk, jazz, gospel, rock and soul, Rimarkable’s approach to DJing blends all of these sounds within the structure of house and techno. She absolutely slayed her Boiler Room Detroit performance last year, so if that is any indication, her set at Movement this year is a must-see. —Broccoli

Underground Stage

Speedy J



Along with legendary artists such as Laurent Garnier, Aphex Twin, and Richie Hawtin, Speedy J was a major part of techno’s growth into Europe and is considered one of the first techno producers to come out of Benelux, so it’s only right that he would provide closing duties for the Underground Stage on the first day of the festival. —Broccoli

Colin Benders

9:30-10:30 p.m.

This Dutch techno artist made a name for himself blending jazz and hip-hop in the Kyteman Orchestra, but has since become known for his synthesizer experiments. —Lee DeVito

Julia Govor

7:30-9 p.m.

JUJUKA label head and Lot Radio resident Julia Gavor is bringing her maximalist sensibilities to the Underground Stage this year. If you’re there for Paranoid London, stick around and see what all the fuss is about. –Broccoli

Paranoid London (live)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

An untethered acid house duo with post-punk influences, Paranoid London gets dirty with their instant classic sound by taking London grit and vinyl-era DJing. Intoxicating sounds reminiscent of the English Underground — don’t miss one of the fest’s more alternative acts. —Konstantina Buhalis

Reference

4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Detroit techno duo of Luke Hess and Brian Kage. —Lee DeVito

Milan Ariel

3-4:30 p.m.

A singer, songwriter, and performer from Detroit who mixes hip-hop, techno, and neo soul sounds. —Lee DeVito

Pyramid Stage

Carl Craig (live)

10:30 p.m.-midnight

Considered one of the leaders of Detroit techno’s second wave, Craig’s career is the subject of a Desire: The Carl Craig Story, a new documentary set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival next month. —Lee DeVito

Floorplan

9-10:30 p.m.

Detroit minimal techno legend Robert Hood made his Floorplan alias a family affair when he brought daughter Lyric Hood onboard in 2016. You can regularly find them bringing the good word all over the world to Ibiza, Berlin, Tbilisi, Croatia, etc., but this Memorial Day weekend the number-one purveyors of gospel-infused techno return home. —Joe Zimmer

Waajeed

7:30-9 p.m.

A visual artist, producer, and DJ who helped craft the Detroit hip-hop sound that dominated the mid-’90s. He was a frequent collaborator with Detroit’s J Dilla and Slum Village, and has worked with acts like John Legend and Cee Lo Green. —Kahn Santori Davison

Dames Brown

7-7:30 p.m.

This Detroit trio embodies the spectrum of the Motor City, blending house, soul, and funk sounds. —Lee DeVito

DJ Holographic

5:30-7 p.m.

A self-described “funky force of joy,” DJ Holographic’s sets are always undeniably energetic and fun. After watching her play Movement festival one year with basically a broken leg, I’m convinced that there’s nothing that she can’t do. Oh, and she has opened for Swedish House Mafia on tour, no big deal. If you’re looking for the perfect DJ set to match that euphoric feeling we all get when returning to Hart Plaza for this special weekend, head to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday. You won’t regret it. —Broccoli

Honeyluv

4-5:30 p.m.

A former aspiring pro basketball player from Cleveland who taught herself how to DJ while serving a stint in the Navy, HoneyLuv has exploded in popularity, blending house, techno, R&B, Reggaeton, and Afrobeats, and playing festivals around the world. —Lee DeVito

Ataxia B2B Mister Joshooa

2-4 p.m.

B2B sets are always better with friends, as is the case with longtime collaborators Mister Joshooa and the duo Ataxia. (So technically, a B2B2B?) Beyond playing together, they also have a vinyl-only record label called My Baby Recordings and recently released an excellent record last year on DJ Tennis’s Life & Death Records. Expect impeccable chemistry, chugging tunes, and maybe a few surprises thrown in. —Broccoli

Detroit Stage

DJ 3000

9:30-11 p.m.

Beginning with his first release in 2002 on DJ Assault’s Submerge-distributed Electrofunk Records, DJ 3000 has been deeply ingrained in the Detroit music scene for over two decades. His approach to music is informed by his Albanian heritage as well as his connection to Underground Resistance; his DJ name is an homage to the address of the UR headquarters, which is represented in his recent release Mezë. —Broccoli

Huey Mnemonic

8-9:30 p.m.

New-school techno wunderkind Huey Mnemonic is both preserving the lineage of the genre while experimenting with his own sound. The Detroit-via-Flint producer weaves themes of sci-fi and technology in with his own flair for funky, hypnotic rhythms. Associated with Submerge and Underground Resistance, expect heavy Drexciya vibes from Mr. Mnemonic. —Joe Zimmer

Francois Dillinger

7-8 p.m.

This local act is known for his dark and brooding electro and techno productions… and also his bodacious beard. —Lee DeVito

TYLR_

6-7 p.m.

Having helped create such legendary events as BAK DØR, Porno Disco, HUNNI, and HUSH, TYLR_ knows how to get the party going. As a living testament to the intersection of gay culture and dance music, the freedom and catharsis of his sets are both thoroughly enjoyable and equally triumphant. —Broccoli

DJ Psycho

5-6 p.m.

Known for his frenetic and visibly passionate style on the decks, DJ Psycho is a local favorite with decades of deep digging experience. Often a vinyl-only selector, he’s sure to have one of the most diverse-sounding sets of the weekend. —Joe Zimmer

Secrets (live)

4-5 p.m.

We can’t say too much, but expect the unexpected, including but not limited to: “quirky, funky, techno and house jams…disco & boogie re-edits and the odd yacht rock & coke rock compilations.” —Broccoli

Mona Black

3-4 p.m.

A mysterious Detroit native, Mona Black’s sounds are just as elusive, with sexy techno and house tracks that are thrilling and thought-provoking. —Konstantina Buhalis

Aboudi Issa

2-3 p.m.

An immigrant from Lebanon, Issa mixes house music with Middle Eastern sounds and also serves as the resident DJ and general manager of Spot Lite, a hotspot in Detroit. —Lee DeVito

VIP pop-up stage

Blaaqgold

As part of the Houseparty VIP Popup Stage, Blaqqgold will bring all the energy typical of his own 79FM residency at Spot Lite. A potent blend of both dance and hip-hop classics, mixed together in a way that makes them sound fresher than ever. I wouldn’t be surprised to see many local hip-hop luminaries stop by throughout his set. —Joe Zimmer

Donovan Glover

As part of the Houseparty VIP Popup Stage, local multi-hyphenate (style magnate, producer, video director, in-demand DJ) Donovan Glover certainly brings VIP energy everywhere he goes. At his popular DONLITE residency at Spot Lite, his sets are eclectic and open format, a nod to his insatiable artistic drive. —Joe Zimmer

J House

As part of the Houseparty VIP Popup Stage, , and a co-founder of the crew-event series of the same name, J House plays with beat-centric grooves and isn’t afraid to throw it back to the ’90s R&B jams. Expect a good mix of retro tunes mixed with hot tracks of the moment. —Joe Zimmer

James Ruskin

After cutting his teeth in the worlds of hip-hop and electro in the ’80s, this long-standing DJ and producer has become one of the biggest names in U.K. techno. —Lee DeVito

Masquenada

As part of the Houseparty VIP Popup Stage, Masquenada brings house-influenced hip-hop and R&B selections perfect for a sunny Detroit day. —Joe Zimmer

click to enlarge Nick LeTellier

Sunday, May 26

Movement Stage

Richie Hawtin

10 p.m.-midnight

Known for his work under the name Plastikman and F.U.S.E., Hawtin’s minimal sounds have thrilled the scene for decades.—Konstantina Buhalis

Joseph Capriati

8:30-10 p.m.

Hitting the decks at only 11 years old, Capriati has become larger than life, with an extensive touring schedule, and incredible sets that bring the Italian nightlife stateside. —Konstantina Buhalis

Nicole Moudaber

7-8:30 p.m.

Whether it’s in music or fighting for social justice, Nicole Moudaber goes full-force. Unapologetically passionate, she even has a double-life as a professional race car driver, which makes sense. With her Mood event series and In The Mood radio show, she has been able to cultivate an impressive and dedicated fan base around the world. –Broccoli

Adiel

5:30-7 p.m.

With a knack for deeply hypnotic sets and playing at storied parties and club nights throughout Italy, rising star Adiel launched the Danza Tribale imprint in 2016 as a landing pad for her profound experimentations with the techno genre. —Joe Zimmer

Delano Smith

4-5:30 p.m.

An oft-overlooked contributor to the early days of techno, Delano Smith cut his teeth with the late, great Ken Collier and rose to prominence at dance hall parties that pre-date the techno-house clubs of the ’90s. Having achieved mostly underground success, Delano appeared on the now-legendary compilation Detroit Beatdown Vol. 1 in 2002, propelling him into the 21st Century alongside other Detroit electronic music luminaries such as Theo Parrish and Eddie Fowlkes. This year, he might be the most encyclopedic techno DJ at the fest. —Joe Zimmer

Waterfront Stage

James Blake (DJ set)

10:30 p.m.-midnight

While most know Blake for his innovative songwriting, off-kilter piano playing, and experimental R&B-tinged vocals, his earliest releases were hard-hitting U.K. bass and dubstep. These productions showed a love for ’90s R&B and hip-hop, fused with progressive electronic compositions. Blake’s own tracks can often be quite skeletal, but behind the decks he builds rich, heavy layers and ups the energy. He’s sure to give a nod or two toward Detroit’s local musical heritage while he’s spinning in the city. —Joe Zimmer

Mount Kimbie

9:30-10:30 p.m.

Constantly innovating and iterating on their sound, Mount Kimbie defies expectations while continuing to produce quality, forward-thinking music. Listening to their 2010 release Crooks & Lovers next to their most recent record The Sunset Violent is a wild trip worth taking. —Broccoli

Floating Points

8-9:30 p.m.

Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd) receives most of his critical praise for virtuosic compositions and collaborations with orchestral musicians. However, in addition to his highly-lauded collaborative album with jazz legend Pharoah Sanders, Shepherd is also known for his un-Shazam-able, mind-melting DJ sets that can extend to four hours and beyond. Recommended for fans of Four Tet or Caribou — but if you’re a fan of them, odds are you’re already planning to catch Floating Points. —Joe Zimmer

Avalon Emerson

6:30-8 p.m.

Infamous for her Cybernedits series, which offered up free downloads of oddball edits of everything from Björk to Bollywood, Avalon Emerson originally played Movement in 2018. Since then, she’s become renowned for her wholly unique DJ sets and left-field selections, while keeping the main groove club-ready. —Joe Zimmer

Tiga

5-6:30 p.m.

Tiga is a hard one to pin down, operating somewhere between synth-pop bad boy and minimal electro-house DJ. It’s kind of like if one of the Kraftwerk mannequin robots ran away from home in the ’90s and started throwing raves in Montreal. Sure to be an entertaining set to not just hear but also watch. Expect smooth, sexy fashion runway sounds. —Joe Zimmer

Tammy Lakkis

3-5 p.m.

If there is a “DJ of the moment” in Detroit, most people would probably say it’s Tammy Lakkis. The title of her Temple Bar residency — Fun House of Fun — should tell you all you need to know. Lakkis can stir up a party anywhere she goes, while often highlighting sounds from the Arabic diaspora and performing genre-defying hardware sets, equally likely to play flirty house, heavy bass piledrivers, and techno classics. Don’t leave Detroit without catching at least a bit of her — that would be embarrassing. —Joe Zimmer

click to enlarge Andre Moore

Star Gate Stage

Masters At Work

10 p.m.-midnight

What’s in a name? Well, in this particular, there’s a whole lot of truth. Masters At Work (MAW) is the duo of Louie Vega and Kenny “Dope” Gonzalez, and widely lauded as one of the greatest remix artists of all time giving everybody from Michael Jackson, to Jamiroquai, to Daft Punk the treatment, with the remixed versions sometimes becoming more popular than the originals (at least, on the dancefloor). —Joe Zimmer

The Blessed Madonna

8:30-10 p.m.

Born Marea Stamper, the Blessed Madonna has exploded in popularity in recent years, appearing as herself in the video game Grand Theft Auto Online, remixing pop sensation Dua Lipa’s hit Future Nostalgia album, and hosting her own BBC Radio 6 show. She’s best known for her turntable skills. —Lee DeVito

Ron Trent

7-8:30 p.m.

Around the same time Detroit was drawing up blueprints for techno, Chicago was doing the same with house music. Trent is one Chicago’s house architects, and most don’t go nearly as deep as he dares to go. Does a machine have a soul? Mr. Trent certainly found it. If you call yourself a house music lover, you’d be remiss to not catch his set. —Joe Zimmer

Anané

5:30-7 p.m.

Hailing from the African island nation of Cape Verdeans, Anané was described by Billboard magazine as “combining earthiness with glamor and roots-deep house music knowledge with pop wise diversity.” —Lee DeVito

Musclecars

4-5:30 p.m.

Musclecars is currently one of the most sought-after acts in contemporary NYC nightlife, blending a mix of disco, house, soul and jazz. Their debut album Sugar Honey Iced Tea! just released right before Movement, a collection of intentionally crafted songs that offer a lens into the Afro-American experience. These are young sonic storytellers, so listen closely and deeply. —Joe Zimmer

Ladymonix

2-4 p.m.

If you’ve caught a Ladymonix set at one of her numerous residencies around Detroit (Motor City Wine, Temple Bar, Spot Lite, etc.), you know how she can move a crowd. Last year she released an EP of highly charming tracks on the esteemed Studio Barnhus label titled Welcome 2 My House, further cementing her place as one of the best house selectors and music makers around. —Joe Zimmer

Underground Stage

999999999

10:30 p.m.-midnight

This Italian duo has cultivated a following with its hard techno sound and blistering, hardware-only live sets. —Lee DeVito

I Hate Models

9-10:30 p.m.

Occasionally throughout the festival, the Underground Stage will beckon me with its siren’s call. The range of I Hate Models’ sound from hard techno to ’90s trance to ambient is the perfect potent blend to transport you to another realm down there. Just remember to breathe and drink plenty of water. —Joe Zimmer

Ellen Allien

7:30-9 p.m.

A role model for those that seek to establish a solid, reliable presence and career in underground electronic music. In her hometown of Berlin, she explores her various passions weaving aspects of techno, rave, and dance music culture through her work with BPitch, UFO Inc., and her days-long “We Are Not Alone” parties. –Broccoli

Fatima Hajji

6-7:30 p.m.

Hard Techno DJ and label owner bringing grooves and a fresh sound to the scene. —Konstantina Buhalis

Héctor Oaks

4:30-6 p.m.

Hailing from Berlin via Madrid, this DJ is known for his mixing skills and selection. —Lee DeVito

T.Linder B2B DJ Seoul

3-4:30 p.m.

Expect a mix of Detroit techno, electro bass, and turntablism from this duo, which boasts a combined half-century of musical experience. —Lee DeVito

Pyramid Stage

Kevin Saunderson B2B Idris Elba

10 p.m.-midnight

The Wire actor Idris Elba is also a DJ, slated to perform a B2B set with Detroit’s own Kevin Saunderson. —Lee DeVito

Will Clarke

8:30-10 p.m.

If you start an Ibiza residency at the age of 17, the road will eventually lead you to Movement. A prolific remixer for the biggest names in dance music, Will Clarke is a professional of the international festival circuit through and through. —Joe Zimmer

Sama’ Abdulhadi

7-8:30 p.m.

Palestinian DJ and producer Sama’ Abdulhadi is no stranger to conflict and perseverance. Through her childhood spent between Jordan and Palestine, into her years in Beirut studying sound design and discovering techno after hearing a set from Satoshi Tomiie, and now as an internationally recognized talent in electronic music, Abdulhadi has demonstrated a fervent commitment to representation and growth as a person and as an artist. –Broccoli

Coco & Breezy

5:30-7 p.m.

Twin sisters who balance their stylish eyewear company with being technically accomplished producers and DJs, Coco & Breezy have had a great last couple of years. With a full international touring schedule already under their belts, the sisters bring summery, feel-good vibes to their sets influenced by their Afro-Latina heritage. —Joe Zimmer

The Saunderson Brothers

3:30-5:30 p.m.

With the essence of early techno in their DNA, the Saunderson Brothers mix in modern beats to create a smooth tech-house vibe during their sets. They’ll warm up the KMS Records showcase before Kevin Saunderson takes the stage later in the night. —Joe Zimmer

TekNoNo

2-3:30 p.m.

A rising Detroit house and techno artist, TekNoNo also heads up Kevin Saunderson’s KMS Records label. —Lee DeVito

click to enlarge David Chaben

Detroit Stage

K-1

10-11 p.m.

As a co-founder of the bombastic electro duo Aux 88 (who played the Detroit stage at the 2023 festival), Keith Tucker played a role in developing Detroit’s unique identity within electronic music throughout the ’90s. With a renewed focus on his DJ practice, K-1 is ready to school the kids in the old way, which sounds new even today. —Joe Zimmer

DJ Godfather

9-10 p.m.

Godfather is one of the most quintessential DJs to Detroit’s ghettotech music and jit culture. Known for introducing the acclaimed Godzilla theme song into hip-hop music, he’s performed all over the world and has been one of Detroit’s best musical ambassadors. His last album The Killshot EP released in December of 2023 to rave reviews. —Kahn Santori Davison

Sheefy McFly B2B AK

8-9 p.m.

If you drive around Detroit you’ll see Sheefy McFly’s artistic fingerprints all over it. McFly is a multidisciplinary artist known just as much for rapping and DJing as he is for his murals. As a musician, Sheefy combines Detroit street lyricism with ’90s ghettotech nostalgia. —Kahn Santori Davison

2Lanes (live)

7-8 p.m.

His bio says it best: “The sounds of tires screeching, car crashes, and fog horns in a whirlwind of psychedelic headiness.” Fresh off a European tour, check out one of Detroit’s most exciting live acts on his home turf. —Broccoli

STS (live)

6-7 p.m.

Texture resident and aspiring potato farmer STS exhibits an unwavering dedication to his craft, constantly pushing his knowledge and talents to the edge while maintaining an air of control and resolve. Digging through the depths of heavy techno while incorporating danceable rhythms and some ethereal nods to ambient music, his live sets are a musical journey and a glimpse into the mind of a madman. –Broccoli

Jacob Park

5-6 p.m.

Texture founder Jacob Park is a mainstay in Detroit’s underground music scene. His explorations of sound are informed by his fascination with world building, which manifests itself somewhere between the psychedelic and the sensory. Expect wonky techno, leftfield bass, and anything else that will stretch your brain a bit. —Broccoli

Fabiola

4-5 p.m.

From student music collectives to the Movement stage, Fabiola has made a name for herself with a sound that lurks within the depths of acid and bass. For fans of Interdimensional Transmissions and the like, this one’s for you. —Broccoli

Dream Beach

3-4 p.m.

With his Sleep Olympics series, dream beach has established a platform for hosting forward-thinking dance music from around the country and the world. Many know him for his work with Danny Brown’s Bruiser Brigade, but for his set at Movement, you can expect his love for ghettotech, jit, Baltimore club, and Chicago footwork to shine. —Broccoli

Detroit Bureau of Sound

2-4 p.m.

DBS is an experimental art group that uses techno, avant garde, and improv to create an experience. It’s most known for playing a cactus with a contact microphone fed into a synthesizer. —Konstantina Buhalis

VIP pop-up stage

Peter Croce

A Detroit-based DJ, producer, crate-digger, and head of the boutique vinyl label Rocksteady Disco, which he founded a decade ago. —Lee DeVito

Moonlighter

Taking a spin at the Rocksteady Disco VIP Pop-up Stage, Moonlighter brings their minimal, experimental version of house and disco to the fest. —Joe Zimmer

Heidy P

Hopping over from NYC to hold it down at the Rocksteady Disco VIP Pop-up Stage, Heidy P’s cheery productions and love of vocal house and disco are the perfect compliment to summer in the D. —Joe Zimmer

Eddie Logix

Playing at the Rocksteady Disco VIP Pop-up Stage, Eddie Logix brings an eclectic affinity for hip-hop, disco-tinged house, techno-tinged disco, balearic sunset downtempo, and everything in between. —Joe Zimmer

Blair French

As part of the Rocksteady Disco VIP Pop-up Stage, Blair French brings heavy balearic vibes, chilled out house and plenty of cosmic original productions to the mix. —Joe Zimmer

click to enlarge Katie Laskowska

Monday, May 27

Movement Stage

Fatboy Slim

9:30-11 p.m.

A wise man once said: Walk without rhythm, and it won’t attract the worm. —Lee DeVito

Seth Troxler

8-9:30 p.m.

Born in Kalamazoo and raised in suburban Detroit and descended from a family of cowboys and Baptist preachers, Troxler is a bit of an enigma. But you wouldn’t know it from his show-stopping reputation in dance music, having earned a spot as one of the most sought-after and well-traveled DJs in the world. Since debuting at Panorama Bar at only 18, Troxler has built an impressive career that includes Grammy nominations, collaborations with the Met in New York, and much more. Plus, he knows how to throw one hell of a party. –Broccoli

Jaguar

6:30-8 p.m.

DJ Mag’s Underground Hero 2023 and host of Introducing Dance on BBC’s Radio 1, Jaguar is an ambassador for U.K. dance music and all that it has to offer. Her mixes ebb and flow between smooth house-infused vibes, energizing percussion, and hip-hop and R&B samples that lend a familiar sound to her genre-defying selections. –Broccoli

Borderland (Juan Atkins and Moritz Von Oswald)

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Borderland is the result of decades of behind-the-scenes creative relationship between pioneer of Detroit techno Juan Atkins and Tresor’s Moritz Von Oswald. Having released two records in 2013 and 2016, the duo embraces their combined decades of experience in electronic music to study and explore its foundational elements, challenging listeners to take their time and lose themselves in the disarming simplicity of each track. –Broccoli

Patrick Russell

4-5:30 p.m.

A Detroit-bred DJ with deep ’90s Midwest rave sensibilities, Russel is now a resident at the legendary Bunker New York parties in Brooklyn. Expect some gritty drums, acid flares and sprinkling of IDM rhythms. —Joe Zimmer

Waterfront Stage

Goldie (live band)

10:15-11 p.m.

In addition to playing a DJ set earlier in the day, Goldie will also help close the festival with a special performance featuring a live band. Initially a graffiti artist, Goldie became well-known for sporting a set of gold teeth as well as his pioneering work in 1990s U.K. jungle, drum and bass, and breakbeat hardcore scenes. —Lee DeVito

Special Request

9-10 p.m.

Special Request is one of many aliases for Paul Woolford, a veteran of the U.K. and international DJ circuit for 20-plus years. Under this moniker, Woolford veers more into breakbeat and hardcore, but also loses himself in experimental techno and jungle tracks. He’s a hard one to pin down. —Joe Zimmer

Goldie (DJ set) ft. Armanni Reign

8-9 p.m.

Goldie is joined by Reign, a versatile MC who has performed with many drum and bass and dubstep acts. —Lee DeVito

LTJ Bukem ft. Armanni Reign

7-8 p.m.

This British producer and DJ is known for bringing a softer, jazzier side to the drum and bass style. —Lee DeVito

Dbridge

6-7 p.m.

This British producer is considered a founding father of drum and bass and has since branched out into house and techno. —Lee DeVito

Ant TC1

5-6 p.m.

Born Anthony Crook, Ant TC1 is a prominent figure in the Drum and Bass scene, co-founding Dispatch Recordings in 2001​. —Lee DeVito

DRS: In Session ft. Dogger

4-5 p.m.

The British MC DRS teams up with DJ Dogger for explosive drum and bass. —Lee DeVito

Martyn

3-4 p.m.

Few on the festival lineup this year are quite as uncategorizable as Martyn, who keeps very busy between running his own label, a residency in Berlin, touring internationally, and all the while mentoring and teaching emerging talent. While his musical world is expansive, it’s mostly rooted in the U.K. club aesthetic, with left-field or jazzy flourishes to keep you on your toes. —Joe Zimmer

Star Gate Stage

Chris Lake

9:30-11 p.m.

For nearly two decades, the U.K.-born, L.A.-based producer has racked up hits, starting with 2006’s “Changes” featuring Laura V. —Lee DeVito

Gorgon City

8-9:30 p.m.

This U.K. electronic music production duo has soared to the top of the charts in the past decade with its bass-driven dance music. —Lee DeVito

Boys Noize B2B VTSS

6:30-8 p.m.

Get a taste of European DIY with two of its stalwarts going B2B. Both VTSS and Boys Noize have achieved plenty of commercial and industry success in recent years, while still maintaining an appreciation for and from the underground communities from which they came. Expect banger after banger, with plenty of original productions and collaborations mixed in. —Joe Zimmer

Hiroko Yamamura

5-6:30 p.m.

Chicago house and techno act with goth and industrial influences. Yamamura’s inspiration comes from anime and science fiction combined to make a dark techno sound. If you watched Toonami, this is the set for you. —Konstantina Buhalis

Azzecca

3:30-5 p.m.

A Chicago-based DJ and producer with a love for the darker sides of house and disco. —Lee DeVito

click to enlarge Katie Laskowska

Underground Stage

Indira Paganotto

9:30-11 p.m.

This young DJ and producer from Madrid has made a name for herself with a signature psy-trance sound. —Lee DeVito

British Murder Boys

6:30-8 p.m.

Ahead of their debut album, Active Agents and House Boys, coming out on Downwards later this year, Regis and Surgeon are bringing their British Murder Boys project to Hart Plaza. Their 2012 cover of Lou Reed’s “Real Good Time Together” is just as disorienting as it sounds, and while it may not be representative of the rest of their discography, it represents a collaborative freedom that will be exciting to see in-person. –Broccoli

Skin On Skin

5-6:30 p.m.

Sundanese by way of Australia tech house, Skin on Skin is all about the groove, classic sounds, and 909. —Konstantina Buhalis

Augustus Williams

3-5 p.m.

As a 20+ year veteran of Detroit’s electronic music scene and the head of Artist Relations at Techno Snob, Augustus Williams has already earned his spot at the table but continues to play like he’s got something to prove. A member and resident with the Detroit-Berlin Connection, his talents have brought him to dance floors around the world, further sharpening his skills as a DJ and live performer. –Broccoli

Pyramid Stage

Honey Dijon

9:30-11 p.m.

With a list of mentors including Derrick Carter and Danny Tenaglia, and cutting her teeth in Chicago while leveling up in New York City, Honey Dijon was destined to be the global phenom that she has now become. Garnering praise from both club kids and pop divas (Beyoncé and Madonna, to name a few), Honey plays well with this dichotomy and delivers an unrivaled blend of chaos and style. —Joe Zimmer

DJ Minx

8-9:30 p.m.

There’s not much more to say about Minx than hasn’t already been said, as her star continues to rise over 30 years into her DJ career. She played at the very first version of Movement (then Detroit Electronic Music Festival) in 2000, and is now in the third year of curating her own House Your Life stage at the festival. Her onstage posse always runs the deepest and her crowd is always filled with beautiful people — overall, immaculate vibes. —Joe Zimmer

DJ Tennis B2B Gerd Janson

6:30-8 p.m.

DJ Tennis and Gerd Janson are an unexpected match made in heaven. The Italian DJ Tennis started out his music career managing punk bands and currently runs his own esteemed label Life & Death Records, while German Gerd Janson cut his teeth at Mannheim’s legendary Milk Club and currently runs his own label Running Back with partner Thorsten Scheu. Despite their unique backgrounds, the two have converged in a playful exploration of the music that they love, captivating crowds around the world. –Broccoli

Horse Meat Disco

5-6:30 p.m.

Launched in 2004 as a queer underground basement party in London, Horse Meat Disco is a collective of four DJs who spread their love of disco around the world. —Lee DeVito

Tama Sumo B2B Lakuti

3:30-5 p.m.

This power DJ duo and longtime residents of Berlin’s legendary Panorama Bar bring their loose, impeccable house-driven sound to Detroit. While most think of techno as the primary Detroit-Berlin connection, Tama Sumo and Lakuti bring an open-format style that plays well to the cities’ extremely wide breadth of musical history, ranging from disco, to industrial, to vocal house bangers. —Joe Zimmer

Dee Diggs

2-3:30 p.m.

First finding footing in the queer dance parties of Brooklyn, Dee Diggs now brings the tenets of house music all over the globe. She leans into an old-school NYC sensibility, letting her tracks play out without fussing too much with the mix. This creates deeply soulful, seductive sets that call dancers to the floor like the Pied Piper. —Joe Zimmer

Detroit Stage

Terrence Parker

8:30-10 p.m.

Born and raised in Detroit, Terrence Parker is the type of artist that has built a career out of staying true to himself. He released his first techno EP in 1988 as part of Separate Minds with Lou Robinson and Marc Kinchen, and his talents as a DJ and producer have been on full display ever since. His catalog boasts releases on labels such as Quantize, Planet E, Defected, and many more, and while he has played at festivals and clubs around the world, his sets in his hometown are always something special. —Broccoli

DJ Cent

7-8:30 p.m.

As a part of the lesser-known and underappreciated history of women in the origins of Detroit’s dance music scene, DJ Cent is a well of knowledge and experience that calls the likes of DJ Minx, K-Hand, and Stacey Hotwaxx Hale her peers. For those unfamiliar, check out the special 700th episode of Resident Advisor’s RA Exchange series, which is a collaboration with local promoter Blueprint and features conversations between DJ Cent, DJ Minx, and local torchbearers DJ Etta, Blackmoonchild, and AK. –Broccoli

John Collins

5:30-7 p.m.

Before techno truly took shape, it was John Collins at the forefront of the progressive, post-disco era in Detroit. He’s gone on to mentor countless young producers and DJs and currently manages Submerge (Underground Resistance’s HQ). The soul and spirit of Detroit electronic music lives in John Collins, and he’s an expert at channeling it right into your ear holes. —Joe Zimmer

Bruce Bailey

4-5:30 p.m.

A tireless figure in the local house scene, Mr. Bailey is a career DJ who has supplied countless hours of music to every corner of the metro Detroit club scene. A true party starter, he can read and respond to a crowd like no other. —Joe Zimmer

Drummer B

3-4 p.m.

Emerging from Detroit’s hip-hop scene, Drummer B, aka Leonard Ware, has branched into ghetto-tech, techno, and other sounds. His latest project A.O.A (Age of Aquarius) channels the sci-fi, subaquatic sounds of the late Detroit techno group Drexciya. —Lee DeVito

Something Blue

2-3 p.m.

As a student of the game and a lifelong supporter of Detroit’s dance music scene, something blue is constantly searching for the very best in techno, ghettotech, electro, house, and more. As a representative of the city’s new wave of young DJ’s, she’s committed to moving with integrity and making her mark on the city that she calls home, which she does in part through her residencies at Marble Bar, Spot Lite, and Temple Bar. –Broccoli

VIP pop-up stage

Kinky P

A mostly vinyl selectress from Chicago with a love of reggae. —Lee DeVito

Patrick Mason

This Berlin-based techno and house DJ exploded in popularity after livestreaming sets from his living room during the COVID-19 lockdowns. He’s also a creative director and designer known for his love of fashion. —Lee DeVito

Ranking Gimp

Reggae and dub selector and producer from Detroit.