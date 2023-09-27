Motor City Brewing Works closes Avenue of Fashion location due to ‘staffing challenges’

click to enlarge Sean Taormina The Motor City Brewing Works Livernois Taproom opened at 19350 Livernois Ave., Detroit.

After being open for a little more than two years, Motor City Brewing Works announced the abrupt end of its Livernois Avenue location.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the company blamed the closure on “staffing challenges.”

“We are saddened to say Motor City Brewing Works will cease operations at our Livernois Taproom as of end of business day, Sunday, September 24, 2023,” the post reads. “Staffing challenges and increased workloads for existing employees have prevented us from fully delivering the MCBW experience we were hoping to contribute to the Avenue of Fashion.”

Motor City Brewing Works opened its first location in Detroit’s Midtown in 1994, considered the city’s first brewery and beloved for its craft brews like Ghettoblaster and its pizzas. It opened its second location in 2021 on the Avenue of Fashion, after a number of delays.

Still, the company teased a possible next act for the Avenue of Fashion building, which is more than 100 years old.

“Please stay tuned for further information on the historical next chapter of 19350 Livernois Avenue,” the post added.

Many issues have plagued the restaurant industry, exacerbated by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, with restaurant owners complaining of a “labor shortage” that has led to workers attempting to unionize their workplaces and a number of businesses closing their doors in recent years.

Even before the pandemic, restaurant workers faced low wages and unstable working conditions. Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib reintroduced legislation dubbed a “Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights” that calls for raising the tipped minimum wage, access to health care, and protections for workers to unionize without fear of retaliation.

“No one should have to worry about paying rent at the end of the month or making ends meet because they can’t rely on consistent tips and lack paid sick leave,” Tlaib said in a press release. “Our restaurant workers simply want an opportunity to thrive — not just survive — and deserve a safe, dignified working environment.”

