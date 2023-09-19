Rashida Tlaib reintroduces ‘Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights’ legislation

The bill calls for raising the tipped minimum wage, paid medical leave, and access to health care

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 12:31 pm

click to enlarge U.S. - Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Over 10% of the United States workforce is restaurant workers, and in 16 states, employers are permitted to pay just $2.13 before tips — a number that hasn’t been changed since 1991.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib hopes to fix that. She first championed the “Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights” in December of 2022, stating that “restaurant workers deserve to have a thriving life” with increased wages and benefits. Now, she has reintroduced the bill, in partnership with the Restaurant Opportunities Center United.

The legislation addresses the hardships that restaurant workers face every day — the majority of whom are women, people of color, and immigrants.

“No one should have to worry about paying rent at the end of the month or making ends meet because they can’t rely on consistent tips and lack paid sick leave,” Tlaib said in a press release. “Our restaurant workers simply want an opportunity to thrive — not just survive — and deserve a safe, dignified working environment.”

The Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights recognizes the right to thriving wages, the right to healing and rest, the rest to a safe and dignified work environment, the right to universal health care and bodily autonomy, and the right to democracy in the workplace.

More specifically, the legislation includes raising the tipped minimum wage to a livable wage, paid time off, and access to health care, as well as the ability to unionize without fear of retaliation.

With initially just two endorsements, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and 16 other Congress members now co-sponsor the bill with hopes of ensuring that the federal government makes an effort to protect the safety of workers.

Also speaking in favor of the bill is Detroit restaurant worker and farmer Renee McCauley, whose great-aunt was Rosa Parks.

“Everyone should have a pathway to a healthy and happy career, and be able to support themselves and their families, and have equal access to greater opportunities within their chosen path in the restaurant industry,” McCauley said in a statement. “This helps restaurant workers achieve the quality of life that they deserve for themselves and their families. It also helps employers by building a happier, more loyal, and more positive workplace as well as consumers who will have a better service experience. It’s time to pass the Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights.”

