Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw

Why would you want to eat at a place where the servers are rude on purpose?

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 2:26 pm

click to enlarge We honestly can’t fathom eating at this place, as it sounds like a fight waiting to happen. - Nick Amoscato/ Flickr
Nick Amoscato/ Flickr
We honestly can’t fathom eating at this place, as it sounds like a fight waiting to happen.

If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you.

We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.

The restaurant is known for waiters who purposely provide bad service and make customers wear hats with hand-written insults on them. Its slogan is “Putting the F.U. in Fun since 1985.”

We honestly can’t fathom eating at this place, as it sounds like a fight waiting to happen. It’s probably a good thing Dick’s is opening in Saginaw and not Detroit, because we don’t play that over here. However, someone is obviously into it, as  Dicks’s has 11 locations across the country, including one at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

The menu includes typical American fare like burgers, salads, tacos, and Dick’s Huge 12” Weiner. More info is at dickslastresort.com.

Baker's Keyboard Lounge 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-345-6300 This jazz club needs to be on every Detroiter's bucket list, simply because of all its history. Known as the world's oldest jazz club, this place has seen performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Nat "King" Cole. Stroll in one day to catch a cool jazzy performance, a quick drink, and an unforgettable meal.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Miller's Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller's in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller's has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it's still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-345-6300 This jazz club needs to be on every Detroiter’s bucket list, simply because of all its history. Known as the world’s oldest jazz club, this place has seen performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Nat “King” Cole. Stroll in one day to catch a cool jazzy performance, a quick drink, and an unforgettable meal.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now

Baker’s Keyboard Lounge 20510 Livernois Ave., Detroit; 313-345-6300 This jazz club needs to be on every Detroiter’s bucket list, simply because of all its history. Known as the world’s oldest jazz club, this place has seen performances by Ella Fitzgerald, Miles Davis, and Nat “King” Cole. Stroll in one day to catch a cool jazzy performance, a quick drink, and an unforgettable meal.

The essential Detroit restaurants every tourist should visit when in town
Miller’s Bar 23700 Michigan Ave., Dearborn; 313-565-2577; millersbar.com If you want to try one of the best burgers in America (according to Thrillist) then you have to stop at Miller’s in Dearborn. For over 80 years, Miller’s has been serving burgers on wax paper and lunch trays. Last fall, the restaurant was put up for sale because its owners are ready to retire, but for now, it’s still open and in their care.

The essential Dearborn restaurants you should have tried by now

Eastern Market fave Bert's gets concession stand at Detroit's Comerica Park

By Randiah Camille Green

Everyone's invited to the cookout at Bert's.

Detroit's The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil

By Lee DeVito

The Whitney has entered the seafood boil game.

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

By Randiah Camille Green

Why Detroiters are turning to herbalism and eating common weeds that grow in their backyards

Former Erwin Orchards cider mill to reopen as Blake's South Lyon

By Lee DeVito

The former Erwin Orchards cider mill is now Blake's South Lyon.

The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit

By Tom Perkins

The Steak Bomba sandwich from the Real Boss food truck.

Workers at a Starbucks in Bloomfield Township seek to unionize

By Steve Neavling

Ten Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.

Promenade Artisan Foods in Detroit's Fisher Building is a grand cafe

By Jane Slaughter

Promenade Artisan Foods in Detroit's Fisher Building is a grand cafe

Detroit bar PJ's Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner

By Lee DeVito

Detroit bar PJ's Lager House moves to sell to James Oliver Coffee Co. building owner
