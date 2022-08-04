Former Erwin Orchards cider mill to reopen as Blake’s South Lyon

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The former Erwin Orchards cider mill is now Blake’s South Lyon.

Just ahead of autumn, the former Erwin Orchards cider mill will reopen on Saturday, Aug. 20 under new management as Blake’s South Lyon.

The family-owned, Armada-based Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill purchased the 104-acre site at 61475 Silver Lake Rd., South Lyon in July from developer Lombardo Homes.

In a press release, the company says it will continue Erwin’s traditions like its signature doughnuts and cider, a petting zoo, u-pick apples, and tractor rides.

New additions will include a hard cider and wine bar, live music on the weekends, expanded baked goods, and a fresh produce farm stand.

That’s in addition to seasonal favorites like corn mazes, haunted houses, hayrides, a hard cider bar, and more.

“We are proud to carry on the Erwin’s traditions that have been part of South Lyon for so many years, maintaining that culture and bringing in several enhancements to create an unforgettable experience for all,” Blake’s Family of Companies president Andrew Blake said in a statement. “The Blake family and our team of dedicated employees look forward to being part of the South Lyon and surrounding communities and welcoming new and returning guests this season.”

The company says it will employ 60 seasonal workers, including many returning staff.

Blake’s South Lyon will hold a “Welcome Weekend” on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 with free cider and doughnuts, live music, family activities, and more.

Proceeds will go toward the South Lyon-based Active Faith Community Services food pantry.

Blake’s South Lyon will be open seven days a week 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through Halloween.

More information is available at blakefarms.com.

