Marrow Detroit Provisions to open first location in the suburbs

Marrow is opening in Birmingham in spring 2024.

Marrow, the beloved butcher shop and eatery located in Detroit’s West Village neighborhood, is soon opening its first location outside of the city.

Anticipated to open doors in the spring, the new Marrow Detroit Provisions storefront will find its home at 283 Hamilton Row in Birmingham.

“Our products were so well-received at the Birmingham Farmer’s Market that we were inspired to open a permanent outlet,” Ping Ho, Marrow CEO and founder, said in a press release. “Now, Oakland County will have a convenient neighborhood store to enjoy a delicious lunch and shop for the locally sourced meats that our iconic Detroit establishment is known for.”

Marrow first opened its restaurant in 2018, recently launching a provisions division in 2023 as part of the company's mission to build and support sustainable food systems in the Great Lakes region. Marrow Detroit Provisions now produces a signature line of quality meats sourced from Michigan farmers.

The Birmingham shop will feature a full range of fresh meats, as well as a menu spearheaded by Marrow’s executive chef Sarah Welch. Options will include hot and cold sandwiches, freshly made sausage rolls, and various salads and soups, plus aged steaks, trademark sausages, handcrafted deli offerings, and more.

The same products are sold at Marrow’s butcher shop in Detroit’s West Village, Eastern Market on Saturdays all year round, and Birmingham’s Farmer’s Market on select Sundays.

This year, Marrow Detroit Provisions also plans to build a flagship store and processing facility on Riopelle Street in Detroit’s historic Eastern Market district.

Marrow Detroit Provisions’ branded line of specialty sausages can be found in grocers throughout metro Detroit including Plum Market, Western Market, Market Square, Market Fresh, Meijer Rivertown Market, Johnny Pomodoro’s Fresh Market, Village Market, Papa Joe’s Gourmet Market, Randazzo Fresh Market, Seasons Market, Eatóri Market, Brush Park Bodega, and Sprout House Market.

For more information, see www.marrowdetroit.com.

