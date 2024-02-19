Khana is hosting its first-ever five-course pop-up dinner at Frame

Chef Maryam Khan is coming off a run on Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race’

By on Mon, Feb 19, 2024 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Khana is serving up its first-ever five-course meal at Frame in Hazel Park. - Joe Vaughn
Joe Vaughn
Khana is serving up its first-ever five-course meal at Frame in Hazel Park.

Detroit food pop-up Khana has been slinging Pakistani-inspired food around the city since 2018 but has never hosted a full-fledged multi-course dinner until now. On Friday, Khana will be taking over Hazel Park’s Frame with a “Modern Pakistani Dinner Party” by owner and chef Maryam Khan. Khana is coming off a run on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race last summer, where it finished in second place. The pop-up did a month-long residency at Frame Bar in 2022 with a la carte items but for this dinner, Khan is planning a five-course meal with the flavors we’ve come to expect of Khana plus some new items. While the menu hasn’t been released, we’re told to expect “chimi-chutney, tandoori, tons of candlelight, [and] vibey beats.” The 100% halal dinner has seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with both vegetarian and meat-eater options available. Just a heads up: Khana’s food can be spicy, so no wimps allowed.

Event Details
Modern Pakistani Dinner Party with Maryam Khan of Khana

Fri., Feb. 23, 5:30 & 8:30 p.m.

Frame 23839 John R Rd #2, Hazel Park Oakland County

Buy Tickets

$75

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
February 14, 2024

