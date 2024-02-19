Khana is hosting its first-ever five-course pop-up dinner at Frame

click to enlarge Joe Vaughn Khana is serving up its first-ever five-course meal at Frame in Hazel Park.

Detroit food pop-up Khana has been slinging Pakistani-inspired food around the city since 2018 but has never hosted a full-fledged multi-course dinner until now. On Friday, Khana will be taking over Hazel Park’s Frame with a “Modern Pakistani Dinner Party” by owner and chef Maryam Khan. Khana is coming off a run on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race last summer, where it finished in second place. The pop-up did a month-long residency at Frame Bar in 2022 with a la carte items but for this dinner, Khan is planning a five-course meal with the flavors we’ve come to expect of Khana plus some new items. While the menu hasn’t been released, we’re told to expect “chimi-chutney, tandoori, tons of candlelight, [and] vibey beats.” The 100% halal dinner has seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with both vegetarian and meat-eater options available. Just a heads up: Khana’s food can be spicy, so no wimps allowed.

