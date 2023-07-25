Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles is finally reopening on the Avenue of Fashion with a revamped menu

The Black-owned brunch spot has been closed for months for renovations

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 3:30 pm

What up, Kuz? It's good to see you back on the Avenue of Fashion.
Courtesy photo
What up, Kuz? It’s good to see you back on the Avenue of Fashion.

Comments on the Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles social media pages have been asking “When are you reopening???” for the past few months, and we can finally answer that question.

The popular brunch spot on the Avenue of Fashion will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28 following a complete makeover.

Kuzzo’s first closed in July of 2019 for renovations, then reopened in March 2020 — just when restaurants were forced to pivot to carry-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant closed again in January of this year to re-brand completely, according to the owners.

Now they say Kuzzo’s has a refined menu that still focuses on chicken and waffles alongside other southern-style dishes.

Highlights include a 10-ounce T-Bone steak with cheesy eggs called “The Biggie,” “Kuzzo’s Cheddar Waffle with Lobster,” “Grits and Gumbo,” and the “Original Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffle.”

Specialty drinks have cheeky AAVE names that nod at Black Detroit culture. There’s the “I’m out Here (fleez baby)” with Remy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, citrus, mango, and peach; the “Sick We Gettin Off Like This,” a frozen Patron kool-aid tower with Patron Silver, Reposado, and Anejo; a Düsse lavender lemonade called “I’f I Düsse so myself”; and of course a variety of Kool-Aid flavors.

Chefs Chris McClendon and JaQuan Jackson are behind the new menu which is supposed to offer health-conscious options, though it isn’t clear exactly what those are yet.

Owner and former Detroit Lions cornerback Ron Bartell said in a statement that the restaurant has evolved to match customers’ palates and dining expectations.

“The closure allowed us to take a step back, listen, and act on our customers’ needs,” he said. “We are committed to not only offering satisfying food but also creating a great dining experience.”

The restaurant also plans to host a weekly brunch series with live DJs and curated pop-ups. Kuzzo’s reopening marks the launch of a series of culinary ventures under Bartell’s hospitality management collective that aims to create dining spaces that foster “a sense of community for Black professionals in the dining industry.”

Kuzzo’s first opened in 2015 and quickly gained popularity, although it seems they later struggled with the sheer amount of customers, leading to long wait times.

Hours for Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

Location Details

Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles

19345 Livernois Ave., Detroit Detroit

(313) 861-0229

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
