Grosse Pointe’s Brine Oyster House has an opening date

Located at the site of the former Janet’s Lunch, the new spot will host live jazz on weekends

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 10:15 am

click to enlarge Brine Oyster House is getting ready to open its doors. - Nicole St. John
Nicole St. John
Brine Oyster House is getting ready to open its doors.

Brine Oyster House will open the doors to its new “tide to table” restaurant in Grosse Pointe Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 — which also just so happens to be one of those fake holidays that you’ve never heard of, National Oyster Day.

The nearly 4,000-square-foot two-story restaurant is located at 15033 Kercheval Ave., the site of the former Janet’s Lunch diner.

It’s part of Grosse Pointe Park’s Chamberlain Hospitality group, which also manages Red Crown, LeRouge Boulangerie, and Brick’s Pizzeria.

“We knew we had big shoes to fill when taking over the iconic Janet Lunch space on Kercheval,” chef-owner Trenton Chamberlain said in a statement. “Brine is truly a labor of love and we see it being a place for guests to celebrate life’s best moments or just enjoy a cocktail and dinner with friends and family. We’re so proud to bring sustainably sourced seafood to our little pocket of Grosse Pointe Park.”

Chamberlain is joined by executive chef Gavin Russell, who developed a seafood menu that includes “sea-cuterie” boards, oyster shooters, entrees, sandwiches, and desserts. A raw bar located on the first floor will showcase a rotating selection of oysters served alongside shrimp, crab, crudo, and seasonal features.

The restaurant’s beverage program is led by Hank McHenry and features cocktails, beer, champagne, and wine, including a signature “Show Stopper Brut” made in partnership with AHD Vintners with artwork by Detroit artist Tony Roko.

The restaurant can seat up to 100 guests.

Grand opening festivities start at 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 and include live entertainment by Mr. Bill and His ZCats Zydeco Tour Les Jours. The restaurant says it plans to host live jazz music on the weekends.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations using the platform Resy starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 28.

The restaurant will re-open for regular service starting on Wednesday, Aug. 9, with dinner service available from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and brunch served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.

Location Details

Brine Oyster House

15033 Kercheval Ave., Grosse Pointe Park Wayne County

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
