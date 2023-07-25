Achatz Handmade Pie Co. is now ‘Pie Collective by Achatz’

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Pies from the company formerly known as Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

While Elon Musk was busy changing the name of Twitter to “X,” a beloved Michigan brand was also reimagining itself.

Michigan-based pie company Achatz Handmade Pie Co. says it’s changed its name to “Pie Collective by Achatz.” The new identity coincides with the 30th anniversary of the company, which was founded in Armada in 1993.

“Since 1993, our mission has been to find the healthiest and best ingredients for our customers and the planet,” co-founder Wendy Achatz said in a statement. “The Pie Collective name aligns with Achatz’s commitment to working toward becoming more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and health conscious, and to partner with farmers who share the same ideals.”

Somewhat confusingly, the company says it will keep the Achatz Handmade Pie Co. on its storefronts in Armada, Beverly Hills, Chesterfield, Oxford, Shelby Township, and Troy, with the Pie Collective by Achatz used on newer stores in Madison Heights and Bloomfield Hills, as well as any future locations.

Whatever you want to call it, the company is planning a customer appreciation day on Friday at all locations, where customers can get deals on pies, sample new pies, and enter a contest to win free pie for a year.

The company started when owners Wendy and Dave Achatz started baking pies at home to sell at a local flea market, eventually purchasing a 10-acre apple orchard in Armada and opening eight stores around Michigan. The company sources from Michigan farmers with an emphasis on using sustainable and non-GMO ingredients.

Changing a brand can be tricky. Some analysts estimate Musk’s changes to the social media app formerly known as Twitter could wipe out between $4 billion and $20 billion in value.

We think Achatz is probably fine, though. Its website URL is simply “AchatzPies.com,” and that’s how most people will probably continue to refer to them.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter