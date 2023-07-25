Achatz Handmade Pie Co. is now ‘Pie Collective by Achatz’

The rebranding coincides with the company’s 30th anniversary

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 9:24 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Pies from the company formerly known as Achatz Handmade Pie Co. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Pies from the company formerly known as Achatz Handmade Pie Co.

While Elon Musk was busy changing the name of Twitter to “X,” a beloved Michigan brand was also reimagining itself.

Michigan-based pie company Achatz Handmade Pie Co. says it’s changed its name to “Pie Collective by Achatz.” The new identity coincides with the 30th anniversary of the company, which was founded in Armada in 1993.

“Since 1993, our mission has been to find the healthiest and best ingredients for our customers and the planet,” co-founder Wendy Achatz said in a statement. “The Pie Collective name aligns with Achatz’s commitment to working toward becoming more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and health conscious, and to partner with farmers who share the same ideals.”

Somewhat confusingly, the company says it will keep the Achatz Handmade Pie Co. on its storefronts in Armada, Beverly Hills, Chesterfield, Oxford, Shelby Township, and Troy, with the Pie Collective by Achatz used on newer stores in Madison Heights and Bloomfield Hills, as well as any future locations.

Whatever you want to call it, the company is planning a customer appreciation day on Friday at all locations, where customers can get deals on pies, sample new pies, and enter a contest to win free pie for a year.

The company started when owners Wendy and Dave Achatz started baking pies at home to sell at a local flea market, eventually purchasing a 10-acre apple orchard in Armada and opening eight stores around Michigan. The company sources from Michigan farmers with an emphasis on using sustainable and non-GMO ingredients.

Changing a brand can be tricky. Some analysts estimate Musk’s changes to the social media app formerly known as Twitter could wipe out between $4 billion and $20 billion in value.

We think Achatz is probably fine, though. Its website URL is simply “AchatzPies.com,” and that’s how most people will probably continue to refer to them.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Book Tower restaurants will include a rooftop bar

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of Kamper’s, a 14th-floor rooftop bar planned for Detroit’s renovated Book Tower.

Grosse Pointe’s Brine Oyster House has an opening date

By Lee DeVito

Grosse Pointe’s Brine Oyster House has an opening date (2)

Love it or hate it, Black Cherry Vernors is coming back this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Here we go again.

Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles is finally reopening on the Avenue of Fashion with a revamped menu

By Randiah Camille Green

What up, Kuz? It’s good to see you back on the Avenue of Fashion.

Also in Food & Drink

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham

By Jane Slaughter

Employee Meal serves up Mexican dishes in Birmingham

Love it or hate it, Black Cherry Vernors is coming back this summer

By Randiah Camille Green

Here we go again.

Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival announced for Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

“I think for a lot of people, bourbon is intimidating,” Detroit Bourbon & Blues Festival Richard Zemola said.

Bakery chain Insomnia’s cookies are available late-night served warm, but are they good?

By Jane Slaughter

Bakery chain Insomnia’s cookies are available late-night served warm, but are they good?
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us