Kitab Cafe and Bookstore is opening its Midtown location this weekend

The community space is opening a second location in the former Avalon Bakery

By on Thu, Feb 15, 2024 at 11:13 am

Kitab Cafe's new location at 411 W. Canfield St.
Steve Neavling
Kitab Cafe’s new location at 411 W. Canfield St.

Earlier this winter, we found out that Hamtramck’s Kitab Cafe would be opening a second location in Detroit’s former Avalon Bakery space. Now, the spot has announced it will hold a soft opening this Friday, Feb. 16.

An Instagram post from Feb. 14 showcasing he inside of the new Midtown location says hours will be 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Plus, all Hamtramck favorites will be available, including La Colombe Coffee, Zingerman’s pastries, and made-to-order sandwiches.

The original Kitab Cafe was opened in January 2023 by married co-owners Asma Almulaiki and Ahmed Alwhysee with the goal of creating a welcoming and diverse space, great for remote workers or people just taking a drink to-go.

The pair initially thought the cafe would be more of a bookstore, as “kitab” means "book" in Arabic, but its coffee and food have become popular. The spot offers baked goods, baguettes, and soups from Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s, plus a variety of coffee items, with a few Arabic drinks including Adeni chai and Yemeni coffee.

The cafe’s book collection at its Hamtramck location includes many titles by Arabic authors, with some self-help books, many children’s books, and some other options. We’ll see what the new spot’s literature will contain.

There’s not much information on any new offerings at the new location or a date for a grand opening, so you’ll just have to go in and check it out.

