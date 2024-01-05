Jollibee’s first Michigan location finally has a new opening date

The Philippines-based fast-food chain will celebrate with three days of giveaways

Fri, Jan 5, 2024

Jollibee is finally opening in Michigan. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Jollibee is finally opening in Michigan.

It’s finally happening.

Metro Detroiters have been waiting in anticipation for Michigan’s first Jollibee restaurant to open. In September, the popular Philippines-based fast-food chain said it would open doors at its new location in October, but that didn’t happen.

Now, Jollibee took to Facebook on Jan. 4 to announce that it has set a new date for the grand opening of the store from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

During the first three days of opening, the first 100 customers who spend $20 or more will receive a prize. On Jan. 12, customers will get a free Chickenjoy fried chicken, one of Jollibee’s staples, for each month of the next year, from Feb. 2024 through Jan. 2025. On Jan. 13, customers will receive a free Jollibee beanie, and on Jan. 14, customers will get a free Jollibee tote bag. The offer is available to dine-in, to-go, and drive-thru customers.

The new space will also offer delivery to Sterling Heights residents and outdoor patio seating during warmer weather. The location currently has job applications available online for store crew and restaurant supervisor.

The chain, founded in 1978, is known for putting a Filipino twist on American dishes, including fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mango hand pies.

The company has expanded rapidly in recent years, with 1,500 stores across the globe and 70 in North America. Anticipation for the new store in Michigan has run high ever since a Sterling Heights City Council meeting in 2021, which called for razing a former Denny’s at 44945 Woodbridge Dr. near Lakeside Mall and replacing it with a new 2,500 square-foot building.

Location Details

Jollibee

44945 Woodridge Dr., Sterling Heights Macomb County

586-544-4090



