Jollibee is finally opening its first Michigan location in October

The Philippines-based fast-food chain will open its new store in Sterling Heights during Filipino American History Month

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Jollibee is coming to Michigan. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Jollibee is coming to Michigan.

People were excited in 2021 when it was announced that the popular Philippines-based fast-food chain Jollibee would be coming to Michigan. The time has finally come, as the Sterling Heights location is set to open its doors in October.

The plans were first announced at a city council meeting two years ago, which called for razing the Denny’s at 44945 Woodridge Dr. and replacing it with a new 2,500-square-foot building.

The new space is almost ready and will offer a drive-thru, outdoor patio seating, and delivery to Sterling Heights residents.

The Jollibee’s website has a position application posted for the restaurant supervisor of the store.

The chain, founded in 1978, is known for putting a Filipino twist on American dishes, including fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti (topped with a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog), and peach-mango hand pies.

The company has expanded rapidly, with 1,500 stores across the globe and 70 in North America.

Location Details

Jollibee

44945 Woodridge Drive, Sterling Heights Macomb County

(586) 544-4090

1 article
About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

