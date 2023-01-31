High-end Korean steakhouse announced for Sakura Novi development

The development is slated to represent a variety of Asian cultures, including sushi, hot pots, poke, and a bakery

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of Sakura Novi, a new Asian-themed development in the works. - Courtesy of Sakura Novi
Courtesy of Sakura Novi
A rendering of Sakura Novi, a new Asian-themed development in the works.

A Korean steakhouse has joined an Asian-themed mixed-use development in Novi that bills itself as Michigan’s first.

On Tuesday, the developers announced that the Dancing Pine Korean Steakhouse is the latest tenant for the Sakura Novi project.

The high-end restaurant is owned by Seven York Inc., which owns other Asian restaurants in metro Detroit including Kimchi Box, Dae Jang Keum, Tomo Sushi, The Seoul, Blue Fish Asian Cuisine, and Mama Satto.

“The Sakura Novi project has a lot of energy and excitement,” owner Min Kyu Kim said in a statement. “It was the perfect partnership to bring a modern Korean BBQ experience into Michigan. The Dancing Pine project will be a new and approachable luxury concept for customers. An inclusive restaurant for the community that does not compromise on taste or experience.”

The Sakura Novi development is also slated to include high-end retail shops and services, 117 townhome apartments, and a Japanese-themed garden with a pond and a public plaza for community events.

It includes a collection of other Asian restaurants that represent a variety of cuisines, including sushi, hot pots, poke, and a bakery.

“The goal to bring together authentic complementary flavors and cuisines by quality operators is worth the extra effort and time required and makes Sakura Novi a superb choice for all foodies in the metro Detroit area,” said developer Philip Kim.

The project is expected to break ground in the spring. An opening date was not announced.

Thanks to metro Detroit’s auto industry, Novi has seen a boom in its Asian population in recent decades, particularly people from Japan — earning it the nickname “Little Tokyo.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This is not a drill: Olga’s Kitchen is selling Snackers-flavored chicken wings

By Alex Washington

Olga's Snacker wings will come in three flavors: Signature Snacker Seasoning, Sweet Honey Sriracha, and Tangy BBQ.

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

By Tom Perkins

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is releasing its paczki-flavored vodka and beer

By Lee DeVito

Griffin Claw Brewing Co.’s “Sin, Repent Repeat” is made from real paczki.

Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all

By Randiah Camille Green

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine isn't going anywhere.

Also in Food & Drink

Griffin Claw Brewing Co. is releasing its paczki-flavored vodka and beer

By Lee DeVito

Griffin Claw Brewing Co.’s “Sin, Repent Repeat” is made from real paczki.

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

By Tom Perkins

At Sheila’s Taqueria in Melvindale, the vessels deliver

Detroit City Distillery surprise releases Hometown Horseradish Vodka

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery surprise releases Hometown Horseradish Vodka

Mark your calendars for Oberon Day

By Randiah Camille Green

Bell's Oberon, a fan favorite.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us