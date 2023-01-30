This is not a drill: Olga’s Kitchen is selling Snackers-flavored chicken wings

The Michigan-based chain is launching wings in three flavors

Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 11:47 am

click to enlarge Olga's Snacker wings will come in three flavors: Signature Snacker Seasoning, Sweet Honey Sriracha, and Tangy BBQ. - Courtesy of Olga's Kitchen
Courtesy of Olga's Kitchen
Olga's Snacker wings will come in three flavors: Signature Snacker Seasoning, Sweet Honey Sriracha, and Tangy BBQ.


Going to Olga’s Kitchen and not getting an order of Snackers is like going to the beach and not taking a swim. And now there’s a new way to enjoy them.

The metro Detroit-born chain has announced new additions to its menu, which includes a new spin on its staple item — Snackers-flavored chicken wings.

“Olga’s Snackers have been a fan-favorite menu item for decades and we’re thrilled to take the cravable seasoning fans know and love and add them to wings for a whole new way to enjoy a signature Olga’s flavor,” Tom Ruddy, director of culinary and purchasing at Olga’s Kitchen, said in a press release. “Being a more than 50-year-old brand, we’re proud of our rich, entrepreneurial history and are embracing the same spirit of innovation our founder Olga had with the new items we’re introducing to our guests.”

The wings will come in three flavors: Tangy BBQ, Sweet Honey Sriracha, and Signature Snacker Seasoning. The small platter serves 5-6 people and allows two flavor options; while the large platter serves 10-12 and allows for three flavor options.

Also new to the Olga’s Kitchen menu are Brussels sprouts, a Loaded Hummus Bowl, and Power Bowl.
