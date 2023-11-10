Here’s a taste of the brands you can sample at Whiskey in the Winter

Our whiskey-tasting event returns to the Detroit Shipping Co. on Friday, Nov. 17

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Whiskey in the Winter: a jolly good time. - Ashley Toodle
Ashley Toodle
Whiskey in the Winter: a jolly good time.

Have you heard? Metro Times’s annual Whiskey in the Winter is back for its fourth year at the Detroit Shipping Company.

The tasting event is slated for 6:30-10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, with tickets on sale now.

Some of the high-end brands on hand this year for your tasting pleasure include a Macallan 12-year double cask, Highland Park  12-year single malt Scotch, Rabbit Hole Cavehill Bourbon, Jefferson’s Ocean Aged at Sea Double Barrel Rye Whiskey, Blanton’s Bourbon, Jack Bonded (Rye, Triple Mash, Bonded), Wilderness Trail Rye Whiskey, Noble Oak Rye, and Buffalo Trace.

That’s in addition to plenty of other brands, including Blanton’s, Buffalo Trace, Fireball, Highland Park, Howler Head, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel’s Bionded, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash, Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, Jameson Black Barrel, Jameson Orange, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Legacy Whisky, Longbranch, The Macallan, Martell Blue Swift, Noble Oak, Paddy’s Old Irish Whiskey, Rabbit Hole, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Southern Comfort, TX, Uncle Nearest, Via Carota, Wild Turkey, Wilderness Trail, Woodford Reserve, and Wyoming Whiskey.

This year, tickets are $75 and include 10 drink tickets, food samples from all of the restaurants in the Detroit Shipping Company, and gift bag.

There will also be a vendor area for holiday shopping and a live performance by Detroit rock band the Whiskey Charmers.

See you there!

Event Details
Whiskey in the Winter presented by Metro Times

Fri., Nov. 17, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Shipping Company 474 Peterboro St., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$75.00

238 slides
About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
