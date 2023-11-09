Eastern Market’s Louisiana Creole Gumbo to relocate down the street

Kelley O'Neill Louisiana Creole Gumbo's original Eastern Market location at 2051 Gratiot in Detroit has been in business since 1970.

Louisiana Creole Gumbo will remain in Eastern Market after all, although it’ll be moving into new building.

In February of 2022, Louisiana Creole Gumbo owner Joe Spencer said he was being forced out of his restaurant’s longtime spot at 2051 Gratiot Avenue due to gentrification. The restaurant has been in business since 1970, but Eastern Market has seen an influx in development in recent years.

Now the Detroit staple is moving to a new spot a few blocks away from the original at the corner of Gratiot and Joseph Campau at 2830 Gratiot Ave., the restaurant announced Thursday.

The much bigger spot will include a sit-down area, a tasting kitchen, two outdoor patios, and live entertainment. It will also have a liquor license. A ribbon cutting for the new space is slated for Wednesday, Nov. 15, with the restaurant expected to open to the public next year.

A press release for the new location says this is a signal of “economic growth and job creation and an example of how businesses are taking advantage of the gentrification of one of the city’s hottest spots to incubate the resurgence of a neighborhood nearby.”

Louisiana Creole Gumbo has two other locations on Seven Mile in Detroit and Farmington Hills.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter