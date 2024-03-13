Gilly’s Clubhouse set to open in April

The downtown Detroit sports bar dedicated to Dan Gilbert’s late son has an opening date.

Gilly’s Clubhouse is set to open on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m., the owners announced on Wednesday. Located at 1550 Woodward Ave., Gilly’s boasts 10,000 square feet with a 120-square foot television, Detroit sports memorabilia, and American fare.

The menu includes things like grass-fed beef smash burgers, chicken wings, homemade mac and cheese, and turkey meatballs along with healthier options like grain bowls and salads. A variety of draft beers and specialty cocktails will be on offer. It will also have a coffee shop cafe with classic coffee and fresh-pressed juice.

Gilly’s is named for Dan and Jennifer Gilbert’s son Nick Gilbert whose nickname was Gilly. He passed away from complications related to neurofibromatosis at 26 years old in May of 2023, and the sports bar was originally his vision.

The interior design for Gilly’s includes original artwork by Detroit artist Davariz Broaden and Tyrell Winston with an installation of Nick Gilbert’s signature.

The sports bar’s opening coincides with the Detroit Tigers’ home opener on April 5. It will host a tailgating party for the opening game starting at 10 a.m. that day, a watch party at 1:15 p.m., and a post-game celebration with DJ E-V. Gilly’s will also host daily watch parties for the NFL Draft when it comes to Detroit April 25-27.

Gilly’s Clubhouse is a dual concept with Gilly’s Rooftop, which will serve Mexican street fare. An upscale cocktail lounge named Saksey’s will be located on the lower level of Gilly’s Clubhouse and Rooftop. Saksey’s and the Rooftop are both slated to open later this spring. All will be operated by Ohio-based 7OH2 Hospitality.

“We are excited to have this unique opportunity to introduce our unique concept to the city of Detroit in time for the Tigers’ home opener, and to the rest of the sports world during the NFL Draft,” said Josh Lang owner of 7OH2 Hospitality. “Gilly’s Clubhouse will be the destination for every fan to show their spirit and pride. Sports, great food, creative cocktails, art, and entertainment – Gilly’s will offer it all. As Nick Gilbert often said, ‘What’s Not to Like?’”

Hours for Gilly’s Clubhouse will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations can be made online starting Friday, March 15. See gillysdetroit.com for more info.