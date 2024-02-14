Dan Gilbert is bringing back Saksey’s, a bar owned by his father in the ’70s

The cocktail lounge is planned for the lower level of the forthcoming Gilly’s Clubhouse & Rooftop

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 8:00 am

The forthcoming Gilly's Clubhouse & Rooftop at at 1550 Woodward Ave.
Steve Neavling
The forthcoming Gilly’s Clubhouse & Rooftop at at 1550 Woodward Ave.

An intimate lounge with tableside mixology is planned to open in downtown Detroit this spring.

Saksey’s Cocktail Lounge, owned by Dan Gilbert and helmed by 7OH2 Hospitality, will be located on the lower level of the forthcoming Gilly’s Clubhouse & Rooftop at at 1550 Woodward Ave.

Saksey’s is named after a Detroit bar owned by Dan Gilbert’s father in the 1970s. Gilly’s Clubhouse & Rooftop is the vision of Nick Gilbert, who died from complications related to neurofibromatosis in May.

Guests at Saksey’s can expect a craft cocktail menu by Eric Hobble, who was named Las Vegas’s Most Intriguing Mixologist in 2019. Some of the cocktails on offer include the “High Class Gal” with gin, cantaloupe juice, orgeat, lemon, watermelon ice diamonds, and champagne. The “Smoke & Mirrors” includes tequila, lemon, Saint Germain, egg white powder, and charcoal lipstick kiss served in a black coupe glass.

The lounge offers tableside mixology service.

A rendering of the forthcoming Saksey's Cocktail Lounge.
POPHOUSE
A rendering of the forthcoming Saksey’s Cocktail Lounge.

Shareable plates will also be on offer by 7OH2 Executive Chef Adrian Estrada who has designed menus for multiple venues across the Midwest and East Coast. The menu has been described as “a celebration of Detroit’s rich heritage featuring light bites with a flair for the dramatic,” whatever that means.

The entrance to Saksey’s is through an alleyway just off Woodward that leads into a dimly lit lounge with lacquered wood and “adventurous patterns” designed by Jennifer Gilbert’s POPHOUSE, according to a press release. Adding to the exclusive feel, the bar will only have eight tables with a total of 55 seats.

7OH2 Hospitality is an Ohio-born hospitality company led by Josh Lang. Saksey’s and Gilly’s Clubhouse & Rooftop will mark the company’s debut in Detroit.

“Saksey’s is designed to provide an experience that connects people,” Lang said in a media announcement. “I want guests to come in, try a little of everything on the menu, sit back and spend time with the people they love. Intimacy is a product of those you share it with. This room is built for intimate moments.”

