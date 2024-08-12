Former UFO Factory, now dubbed UFO Bar, is hosting a grand opening this weekend

Popular Corktown bar and music venue UFO Factory closed in June, but it’s making a comeback this weekend as UFO Bar — with new ownership and, hopefully, a similar vibe.

The spot posted to Instagram on Monday to announce that a grand opening celebration is set for Friday, Aug. 16 from 6 p.m.-2 a.m., with a full weekend lineup and residency announcement to follow soon.

The OG owners announced a few months ago that they were moving on to new projects, and many in the community were sad to hear the news. Fortunately, Roula David, owner of another popular local venue, Spot Lite, purchased the building. Since UFO Factory’s last day on June 15, the new team has been preparing to reopen with most of the same lovable essence and some minor changes.

Opened in 2014, UFO Factory quickly became a local staple for underground rock, punk shows, and queer-focused DJ nights. It was also known for its quirky and colorfully painted gender-neutral bathrooms, which became a favorite selfie spot.

UFO Bar will keep most of the original staff and continue many familiar events, but will include the addition of a new late-night menu. Fans of Laika Dog, the vegan hot dog spot inside UFO Factory, may be sad that it’s gone. However, the bar will still offer gourmet vegan hot dogs from Spot Lite’s resident food truck, Gladys Nite.

The new team also plans to revitalize UFO Factory’s iconic “cloud deck” and maintain the record store inside, expanding its selection to include new genres beyond just rock.

Let’s hope UFO Bar is just as loved as its predecessor.

For more information and updates, you can follow @ufobardetroit on Instagram.