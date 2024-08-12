Sheetz announces more Detroit-area stores

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Sheetz is continuing its expansion into Michigan, announcing four more stores set to open in the Detroit area in the coming months.

The new locations include 8200 Telegraph Rd. and 20623 Eureka Rd. in Taylor, 45011 Garfield Rd. in Macomb, and 31925 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren.

That’s in addition to its first Detroit-area location, set to open at 33380 Wick Rd., Romulus, later this summer.

The company also previously announced other locations at Middlebelt Road and Interstate 94 in Romulus and 23 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield.

According to the company, it’s the first time it has expanded into a new state in nearly 20 years.

The chain has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food, with Business Insider declaring its Made-To-Order Espresso bar “actually comparable to Starbucks, but with half the price,” and USA Today readers naming the company the Best Regional Fast Food Chain.

Its food menu includes “Appz,” “Sidez,” “Burgerz,” “Dogz,” “Saladz,” and “Shnack Wrapz,” and its sweet and spicy “Boom Boom” sauce is so popular that other restaurants, like Detroit’s Anchor Bar, have offered their own versions.

The family-owned and -operated chain started as a dairy store in Pennsylvania in 1952. It has since become one of the fastest-growing chains in the U.S. and a highly rated place to work for its supervisor wages that start at $15.50 per hour with benefits, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, and other perks including a College Tuition Reimbursement program.

The company is also touted for its community engagement, and it says it plans to donate $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan.

More information is available at sheetz.com.