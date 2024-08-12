  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Sheetz announces more Detroit-area stores

The convenience store chain with a cult following is continuing its expansion into Michigan

By
Aug 12, 2024 at 11:24 am
The Sheetz chain has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food.
The Sheetz chain has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor

Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain Sheetz is continuing its expansion into Michigan, announcing four more stores set to open in the Detroit area in the coming months.

The new locations include 8200 Telegraph Rd. and 20623 Eureka Rd. in Taylor, 45011 Garfield Rd. in Macomb, and 31925 Van Dyke Ave. in Warren.

That’s in addition to its first Detroit-area location, set to open at 33380 Wick Rd., Romulus, later this summer.

The company also previously announced other locations at Middlebelt Road and Interstate 94 in Romulus and 23 Mile Road and I-94 in Chesterfield.

According to the company, it’s the first time it has expanded into a new state in nearly 20 years.

The chain has developed something of a cult following thanks to its 24/7 coffee and food, with Business Insider declaring its Made-To-Order Espresso bar “actually comparable to Starbucks, but with half the price,” and USA Today readers naming the company the Best Regional Fast Food Chain.

Its food menu includes “Appz,” “Sidez,” “Burgerz,” “Dogz,” “Saladz,” and “Shnack Wrapz,” and its sweet and spicy “Boom Boom” sauce is so popular that other restaurants, like Detroit’s Anchor Bar, have offered their own versions.

The family-owned and -operated chain started as a dairy store in Pennsylvania in 1952. It has since become one of the fastest-growing chains in the U.S. and a highly rated place to work for its supervisor wages that start at $15.50 per hour with benefits, 12 weeks paid maternity leave, and other perks including a College Tuition Reimbursement program.

The company is also touted for its community engagement, and it says it plans to donate $10,000 to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan.

More information is available at sheetz.com.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Morrie in Royal Oak closes after eight years, new fusion restaurant to open in its place

By Layla McMurtrie

Aaron Belan.

Detroit Institute of Bagels closes indefinitely after being sold to developer

By Layla McMurtrie

A sandwich from the Detroit Institute of Bagels.

All hail Hamtramck’s awesome Yemeni restaurant-old school doughnut shop

By Tom Perkins

All hail Hamtramck’s awesome Yemeni restaurant-old school doughnut shop

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe