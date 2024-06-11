  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

Detroit's UFO Factory is not dead, actually

The beloved Corktown spot will soon reopen as UFO BAR under Spot Lite owner Roula David

By
Jun 11, 2024 at 10:57 am
UFO Factory's last day is Saturday, June 15. But it will reopen as UFO BAR in July.
UFO Factory's last day is Saturday, June 15. But it will reopen as UFO BAR in July. Tom Perkins
Share on Nextdoor

We're sorry for scaring you with our reporting that the UFO Factory is closing. We were wrong.

Well, sort of.

The popular Corktown bar and music venue will instead be reopening with a new owner and name but will mostly keep its lovable essence.

Roula David, the owner of Detroit nightclub, art gallery, and record store Spot Lite, has purchased UFO Factory and will rename it UFO BAR, reports WDET. However, the current staff will stay, alongside the humble menu of cold beer and hot dogs.


The owners of UFO Factory posted to Instagram on June 3 to announce that the venue's last day would be June 15.

“[We] are getting out of the bar/restaurant/venue biz!” the post said. “[What’s] next to come at 2110 Trumbull??? All will be revealed soon soon soon and fear not if you loved OUR #ufoFACTORY you are likely to be pleased with the next evolution (more info coming soon🤔).”

Since its opening in 2014, UFO Factory has been a local staple for underground rock and punk shows, as well as queer-focused DJ nights. The venue is also known for its quirky pink-walled gender-neutral bathrooms, which have become a premier selfie destination for local hipsters.

So while the closure announcement left room for a new beginning, many were still concerned about the bar's unknown destiny. But, there's no need to worry.

The OG UFO Factory's days will come to an end on Saturday, with a trio of Detroit bands performing to mark the end of an era. Then, the venue will take a short break before launching as UFO BAR with a grand reopening by the end of July.

UFO BAR will introduce a new late-night menu and event lineup, though much of the programming will remain the same.

Fans of Laika Dog, the vegan hot dog spot at UFO Factory, might be disappointed to learn it will be no longer. However, the bar will still offer gourmet vegan hot dogs from Spot Lite's resident food truck, Gladys Nite.

David also plans to bring more life to UFO Factory's iconic "cloud deck" and maintain the record store inside, expanding the selection to include new genres beyond just the usual rock offerings.

The Spot Lite owner purchased the building earlier this year through a multi-year land contract after hearing that previous owner Dion Fischer and his partners were ready to move on, according to WDET. Under a newly formed hospitality group Lite House, UFO BAR will operate under the management of David and the team at Spot Lite.

Cheers to a new era! 
Location Details

UFO Factory

2110 Trumbull Ave., Detroit

www.ufofactory.com

Slideshow

20+ rooftop bars and restaurants to visit this summer in metro Detroit

Kamper's Rooftop Lounge - 1265 Washington Blvd., Detroit Bedrock’s $400 million development of Detroit’s historic Book Tower features a rooftop bar, which opened in October 2023. Along with a new experience, Kamper's showcases a stunning view of the city alongside refreshing summer drinks.
The Monarch Club - 33 John R St., Detroit One of Detroit's best brews and one of Rivertown's best views.The city's first public skyscraper rooftop bar, the Monarch Club offers a 13th-floor view of downtown&#146;s retail, theatre, and entertainment districts from its front and rear terraces. (Photo by Tom Perkins) Tin Roof Detroit - 47 East Adams Ave., Detroit This live-music bar chain opened a Detroit location right outside of Comerica Park in 2020, replacing Cheli's Chili. Now, Tin Roof Detroit gives Tigers fans a great place to pre-game and post-game with good food, drinks, and fun. Atwater Detroit Tap House - 237 Jos. Campau, Detroit One of Detroit's best brews and one of Rivertown's best views. Good Times on the Ave - 19416 Livernois Ave., Detroit Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is home to this American restaurant featuring two bars and a rooftop patio. Good Times on the Ave has got great food, drinks, and fun for the summertime. Bookies Bar & Grille - 2208 Cass Ave., Detroit Sports bar patio with an impressive happy hour and an excellent view of downtown's skyline. (Photo via Jen, FourSquare) IO Godfrey Rooftop Lounge - 1401 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit's relatively new Godfrey Hotel, located in the city's Corktown neighborhood, features a stunning rooftop bar, offering good drinks and weekly pop-ups.
Click to View 22 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

With James Beard win, Clawson Chef Hajime Sato proves Midwest sushi's greatness

By Layla McMurtrie

Sushi at Sozai

Detroit’s Baobab Fare is among finalists for upcoming James Beard Award

By Layla McMurtrie

Winners will be announced on Monday.

Hudson’s Place is now serving artisan pizzas and gelato in Bloomfield Hills

By Lee DeVito

A seasonal Peaches N’ Burrata pizza from Hudson’s Place.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe