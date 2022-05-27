Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant damaged in fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known

By on Fri, May 27, 2022 at 8:17 am

click to enlarge Metro Times observed heavy damage at Midtown's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant on Friday morning, including broken windows and debris strewn across Canfield Street.
Metro Times observed heavy damage at Midtown's Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant on Friday morning, including broken windows and debris strewn across Canfield Street.

Midtown's longstanding Traffic Jam & Snug restaurant suffered extensive damage in a Friday morning fire and could be considered "a total loss," according to Detroit Fire Department public relations officer James Harris.

He tells Metro Times that the two-alarm fire started just before 2 a.m. and was contained within two and a half hours, but as of 7:40 a.m. the department was still putting out some hot spots.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he says.

"We're doing a thorough investigation to see how it started," he says. "We still don't have those facts yet."

Metro Times observed heavy damage Friday morning, including broken windows and debris strewn across Canfield Street. Water was gushing out of the side of the building onto 2nd Avenue.

"It's severe damage," Harris says. "We're not sure if it's a total loss at this time, but there is extensive damage."

No civilians or firefighters were injured, Harris says.

"Not to sound cold, but you can get another building," he says. "You can't get another human, so we're glad nobody got injured."

The building is located near other businesses including Shinola and Third Man Records, which appeared intact.

The business, referred by fans as TJ's, has stood on the corner of Canfield Street and 2nd Avenue for more than 50 years, and is known for making almost everything in-house, including beer, bread, and ice cream.

Metro Times could not reach Traffic Jam & Snug management for comment.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim's Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim's Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you're looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now
La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather

