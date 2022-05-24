Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

At Detroit’s Freya, Chef Doug Hewitt creates a whole new experience

Oftentimes second restaurants can feel like an extension of the first, but not at this fine dining spot from the folks behind Chartreuse

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 4:00 am

Even when Freya’s plates are busy, they’re harmonious.
Even when Freya’s plates are busy, they’re harmonious. Marc Klockow

Freya Detroit

2929 E. Grand Blvd. Detroit
313-818-3915
freyadetroit.com
$85
Handicap accessible

Among the many pitfalls to opening a second restaurant is failing to create a new identity. Some notable chefs and restaurateurs in Detroit and beyond have opened second spots that have felt like an extension of their first, which is OK, but it leaves one with a sense of wanting.

Freya chef Doug Hewitt says he was cognizant of this challenge as he and restaurateur Sandy Levine developed their sophomore concept, and though some former Chartreuse employees are now at Freya, there’s a bit more of a team approach, and there’s a lot of new faces playing big roles, Hewitt says. Among those is Phoebe Zimmerman, Freya’s chef de cuisine, who arrived from Marrow and collaborates on many of the plates.

There’s also Ben Robinson, Freya’s baker and “pasta guy” who came over from Chartreuse but Hewitt says is given more room to put his touch on the restaurant’s identity, and does his thing in an in-house bakery with a proper bread oven. Robinson’s excellent work greets diners as they’re seated: sourdough bread with an earthy, rich mushroom pate adorned with brightening pickled mustard seed, red cabbage mostarda, green garlic, and edible flowers. It’s served next to a small mound of greens grown by students from Drew Farm at Detroit’s Drew Transition Center.

The dish’s textural interplay, bright palette, and the perfectly contrasting flavors and counterpoints set the tone and are indicative of what’s in store. Even when Hewitt, Zimmerman, and Robison’s plates are busy, they’re harmonious. Freya offers three menus, and a dining partner and I got the pescetarian and omnivore options, though there’s also a vegan menu. It was $85 for each, and we chose a wine pairing for an additional $50, required 22% gratuity, and spent another $50 on cocktails from the adjoined bar, Dragonfly — no duds in the mix.

Among the finest Zimmrman-Hewitt collabs is a plate of entwined jumbo shrimp with slightly spicy lobster-tomato broth that’s packed with flavor from fried ginger and garlic, shells from Freya’s shellfish, and roasted tomatoes that were grown last year by Drew Farm then roasted and frozen. The savory side is balanced with a sweet-ish poblano cornbread that holds the shrimp, and the package offers a real creole vibe. Freya’s Heritage pork plate comes with medallions of high end hog wrapped in prosciutto that are set amid nettle gnocchi and pickled mushroom awash in a slightly acidic spruce tip cream, while a mustard bread crumb provides additional tang and crunch.

Hewitt cures his delicate scallops for just an hour in salt and sugar, then lightly sears to get them just inch beyond raw. The thin slices are arranged in an electric green jalapeño-basil broth, and nestled among Szechuan pickles, fermented bell peppers, dill, and other herbs. The omnivore and pesecetrian menus each came with a “soup” that’s really more like a sauce with a white asparagus puree with potato and brown butter that supports a generous portion of lump crab and lobster. Lentils provided contrasting texture along with green garlic, slivers of asparagus, and edible flowers — a crowd-pleaser.

Among the desserts was a pine nut panna cotta with a “vegan butterfinger,” lemon puree, fennel, tarragon, and rhubarb jam, all of which is pulled together in a rhubarb broth. Hewitt describes it as “quintessential Ben Robinson.”

The front of the house staff is, in a word, attentive. There’s not just one server per table — it seemed like we had interacted with the entire staff by the time we left. The interior is clean, simple, and minimal with gray exposed brick, and early in the evening the room is filled with a pleasant light that filters through the big glass brick windows. It manages to be intimate, and Hewitt said they aimed for something that’s “sexy without being weird” — that’s a good way to put it. The open kitchen is inviting, filled with wood and warmth, a departure from the stainless steel and subway-tiled sterile kitchens that are commonplace these days. Just as with the dishes, the interior holds a sense of the familiar, but the evolution to something new and exciting.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Scroll to read more Restaurant reviews articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now
La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather

Food & Drink Slideshows

Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now
La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather

Food & Drink Slideshows

Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now
La Dolce Vita 17546 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-865-0331; ldvrestaurant.net Looking for an outdoor Italian restaurant to impress a date? Or just looking to treat yourself? La Dolce Vita's beautiful courtyard patio along historic Woodward Avenue is what you've been missing. Photo via La Dolce Vita/Facebook

35 essential Detroit area patios that are perfect for warm weather

Trending

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

By Lee DeVito

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

Ferndale favorite Public House retools with vegan menu and revamped patio

By Jane Slaughter

Brussels sprouts and a burger from Ferndale’s Public House.

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit

By Mickey Lyons

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit

Also in Food & Drink

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

By Lee DeVito

Grosse Pointe Park’s Sprout House sold to WDET’s Lisa Brancato and Ann Delisi

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s former Urban Bean Co. coffee shop rebrands as SPKR BOX bar — but keeps love of techno and espresso

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit

By Mickey Lyons

Inspired by a trip to Scotland, Drexel Spirits is crafting whiskey in a former bank in Detroit

More than ax-throwing, a new entertainment facility opens Downriver

By Alex Washington

Kudos Taproom and Fieldhouse has opened in Taylor.
More

Digital Issue

May 25, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us