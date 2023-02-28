Detroit’s Orchid Thai is closing after nearly 20 years

Owner Ally Lee says she’s ready for a much-needed vacation

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orchid Thai in Downtown Detroit. - Courtesy of Ally Lee
Courtesy of Ally Lee
Orchid Thai in Downtown Detroit.

Time’s up for downtown Detroit’s Orchid Thai.

The award-winning restaurant’s last day at 115 Monroe St. is Tuesday, Feb. 28. It will be open all day until the food runs out.

Orchid Thai owner Ally Lee tells Metro Times she’s ready for some much-needed rest after 18 years in business.

“We’ve had a good 18 years and all good things come to an end. It’s just time to close the doors,” she tells us over the phone. “I’ve worked 11 hours a day, six days a week, for 18 years. It’s a hard business and very taxing on the body. I just think it’s time to close this chapter.”

Lee isn’t sure what the next chapter for her will hold other than a “vacation to regroup.”

“I’m satisfied with everything I’ve done but it’s definitely a bittersweet experience,” she says. “We have customers who have been with us since day one and they’re like family so in that aspect, it’s a bit emotional.”

Orchid Thai has received the Mary Turner Community Centers Small Business Award and Detroit City Council Testimonial Resolution for its philanthropic efforts. Lee was also inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

click to enlarge Orchid Thai owner Ally Lee. - Bedrock/Courtesy photo
Bedrock/Courtesy photo
Orchid Thai owner Ally Lee.

“We’ve always donated to the community,” Lee says. “Orchid Thai has been a regular donor to Forgotten Harvest and during the pandemic, we provided close to 3,000 meals to Henry Ford Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, the Detroit Police Department and fire department, and the VA Hospital.”

Lee’s philanthropy continues to the end with plans to donate the restaurant’s furniture to Detroit Public Schools and gently used dishes to the Ukrainian Community Center.

“I want to thank all of my customers for giving me the honor and privilege of serving them for the last 18 years,” Lee says. “I’m very grateful I was able to be part of the revitalization and growth.”

Orchid Thai is located in the One Campus Martius Building owned by Bedrock. Lee leaves us with a message for Bedrock owner Dan Gilbert, challenging him to bring more Asian American businesses to downtown Detroit.

“I think the amount of growth and development he’s bringing downtown is great, but I feel there are not enough Asian American businesses in downtown Detroit,” she says.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metro Detroit restaurants are participating in a ‘Vegan Chef Challenge’

By Randiah Camille Green

A vegan fried chicken sandwich at Public House. Highly recommended.

Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem

By Robert Stempkowski

Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem

Avalon’s new Canfield location is opening soon with 25¢ cookies

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon’s new Canfield location is opening soon with 25¢ cookies (2)

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with McClure’s for Shrimp Po’Boy

By Lee DeVito

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with McClure’s for Shrimp Po’Boy

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem

By Robert Stempkowski

Detroit’s Southern Smokehouse is a soul food hidden gem

A witch-themed bar called The Black Salt is coming to Hamtramck

By Konstantina Buhalis

A witch-themed bar called The Black Salt is coming to Hamtramck

Starbucks workers in Allen Park move to unionize

By Lee DeVito

Workers at 12 Michigan Starbucks stores have formed unions.

Berkley’s Casa Amado Taqueria serves up top-notch tacos and hot dogs

By Tom Perkins

Tacos and a Sonoran dog from Casa Amado Taqueria.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us