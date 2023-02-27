Metro Detroit restaurants are participating in a ‘Vegan Chef Challenge’

Diners can vote on their favorite plant-based dishes at restaurants like Public House and Unburger Grill

By on Mon, Feb 27, 2023 at 1:23 pm

click to enlarge A vegan fried “chicken” sandwich from Public House. Highly recommended. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A vegan fried “chicken” sandwich from Public House. Highly recommended.

A “Vegan Chef Challenge” is coming to Detroit for the first time.

The goal is to get diners to consider a vegan lifestyle by trying plant-based dishes at participating restaurants for the month of March.

Ten metro Detroit restaurants and pop-ups will offer special menu items throughout the month, including Public House, Unburger Grill, Toarmina’s Pizza, Vegan in the Hood, Fire Ass Vegan, Sisters on a Roll Mobile Cafe and Catering, Vegan Nova, and more.

Diners can vote on the best vegan dish and the winning chef will be crowned in April. Diners are also encouraged to try a 10 Weeks to Vegan, a challenge to try a plant-based lifestyle that comes with weekly recipes and tips on how to recreate your favorite dishes without using animal products.

The challenge is hosted by the nonprofit organization Vegan Outreach, which “aims to reduce animal suffering by promoting a vegan lifestyle through education and making vegan options more accessible.”

For more info, see veganchefchallenge.org/detroit/.

