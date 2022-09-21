Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Freya made New York Times restaurant list

The Milwaukee Junction restaurant serves a five-course tasting menu with both vegan and meat options

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Freya's prix fixe menu incudes pescatarian, vegan, and meat options. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Freya's prix fixe menu incudes pescatarian, vegan, and meat options.

It may not look like much from the outside, but inside Freya's got it going on.

The new-ish Detroit restaurant made The New York Times list of "50 places in America we’re most excited about right now."

Located at 2929 E. Grand Blvd., the Milwaukee Junction joint serves a fixed-price, five-course tasting menu with pescatarian, vegan, omnivore, and gluten-free options.

Some highlights include quail in molasses and maple brine, sweet corn agnolotti with walnut pesto, and lamb loin.

New York Times writer Brett Anderson wrote Freya's vegan prix fixe menu is "particularly impressive" and called the restaurant's dishes gorgeous and skillfully balanced.

"Located in a neighborhood where the bones of the city’s past economic might are still visible, Freya’s resourcefully repurposed building is a sign of more recent resilience," he writes. "Inside, the soundtrack is chosen by diners from a collection of vinyl records listed in a bound volume, like bottles of wine; Motor City artists are well-represented. And still the thing that feels most Detroit about the place is its food."

Freya opened in November of 2021 and is the only Michigan restaurant to make the list. Its sister bar Dragonfly, which is located in the same building, provides cocktails for the restaurant.

Both are operated by the same owners of Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails, Sandy Levine and Douglas Hewitt.

Freya is open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday, 5-9:30 p.m.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Trending

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

By Jane Slaughter

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant (2)

Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency

By Alex Washington

Mobile ice cream parlor Bombshell Treat Bar lands Somerset Collection residency (2)

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

By Tom Perkins

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

Also in Food & Drink

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

By Jane Slaughter

Brush Park’s Bar Pigalle has fun playing with Detroit’s French connection

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant (2)

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

By Tom Perkins

High-flying Highlands is worthy of Detroit’s best restaurant space

11th Starbucks store in Michigan votes to unionize as coffee workers continue to organize

By Steve Neavling

Eleven Starbucks stores in Michigan have voted to unionize.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us