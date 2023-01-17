Detroit’s Atwater Brewery releases AI-made beer and we’re not sure how to feel about it

Atwater Brewery sees your AI-generated Instagram portraits and raises you an AI-designed beer.

That’s right. The Detroit-based brewery is releasing a beer conceived by artificial intelligence, appropriately called Artificial Intelligence IPA. It’s described as “a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops resulting in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.”

While the recipe for the new IPA was crafted by artificial intelligence, it’s actually brewed by humans.

Atwater’s quality manager Joe Platt came up with the idea.

“AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry in the future,” he said in a press release. “We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system; and created an AI-designed-human-brewed IPA. I’m excited for Atwater to be on the forefront of innovative brewing, we have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future.”

Artificial Intelligence IPA will be on tap at Atwater’s Detroit, Grosse Pointe, and Grand Rapids locations starting Thursday, Jan. 19. To celebrate, Atwater is selling the beer for $2.001 a pint as a nod to the 2001: A Space Odyssey film and novel by Arthur C. Clarke and the series’ AI character HAL 9000.

“As far as we know, this is the first beer of its kind in Michigan; we are fortunate to have a team of innovators, like Joe on site in Detroit, and I encourage you to keep your eyes peeled for more great news and brews in 2023,” Atwater president Katy McBrady said in the news release. “Cheers!”

Another year, another step closer to an artificial intelligence takeover.

