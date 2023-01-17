Detroit’s Atwater Brewery releases AI-made beer and we’re not sure how to feel about it

The ‘Artificial Intelligence IPA’ will be available from Jan. 19

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 3:27 pm

AI-designed, human-brewed. - Instagram, @atwaterbeer
Instagram, @atwaterbeer
AI-designed, human-brewed.

Atwater Brewery sees your AI-generated Instagram portraits and raises you an AI-designed beer.

That’s right. The Detroit-based brewery is releasing a beer conceived by artificial intelligence, appropriately called Artificial Intelligence IPA. It’s described as “a blend of Centennial, Citra, and Amarillo hops resulting in tropical and citrus flavors and aromas.”

While the recipe for the new IPA was crafted by artificial intelligence, it’s actually brewed by humans.

Atwater’s quality manager Joe Platt came up with the idea.

“AI technology has the potential to impact and revolutionize many industries, including the brewing industry in the future,” he said in a press release. “We asked an AI to create an IPA recipe for us, and it was able to create a recipe to the scale of our brew system; and created an AI-designed-human-brewed IPA. I’m excited for Atwater to be on the forefront of innovative brewing, we have more ideas and new beers coming in the very near future.”

Artificial Intelligence IPA will be on tap at Atwater’s Detroit, Grosse Pointe, and Grand Rapids locations starting Thursday, Jan. 19. To celebrate, Atwater is selling the beer for $2.001 a pint as a nod to the 2001: A Space Odyssey film and novel by Arthur C. Clarke and the series’ AI character HAL 9000.

“As far as we know, this is the first beer of its kind in Michigan; we are fortunate to have a team of innovators, like Joe on site in Detroit, and I encourage you to keep your eyes peeled for more great news and brews in 2023,” Atwater president Katy McBrady said in the news release. “Cheers!”

Another year, another step closer to an artificial intelligence takeover.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blake’s Hard Cider releases its first nonalcoholic beverage, ‘Sorta Pop’

By Randiah Camille Green

Blake’s Hard Cider releases its first nonalcoholic beverage, ‘Sorta Pop’

Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club is reborn as a beach-themed bar

By Lee DeVito

Hazel Park’s Eastern Palace Club is reborn as a beach-themed bar

Detroit City Distillery’s Paczki Day Vodka is back

By Lee DeVito

Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka.

Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

The bar at Soul on Ice.

Also in Food & Drink

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

By Robert Stempkowski

Indian carry-out spot Pink Garlic has become an Oak Park fave — but this reviewer sees room for improvement

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

By Lee DeVito

Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant

Detroit’s Avalon to close its Midtown cafe and move into Jolly Pumpkin

By Randiah Camille Green

Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pick up Metro Times.

‘Slim Saucy’s’ pop-up sells Detroit-style pizza by the slice in Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

Joe Maino of the Slim Saucy’s pop-up learned how to make Detroit-style pizza under the award-winning Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us