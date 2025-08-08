  1. Food & Drink
J & T’s Kitchen celebrates grand reopening in Detroit’s Piety Hill neighborhood with dine-in service, expanded menu

After honing their skills cooking for friends and family, this couple launched a catering company in 2020

By
Aug 8, 2025 at 2:15 pm
Juan and Tabitha Ramos of J & T’s Kitchen. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Juan and Tabitha Ramos of J & T’s Kitchen.

Husband-and-wife duo Juan and Tabitha Ramos are growing their Mexican-fusion restaurant on Detroit’s west side.

After honing their skills cooking for friends and family, the couple launched J & T’s Kitchen as a catering company in 2020, eventually expanding to a dinner-only carryout spot. Now, the restaurant is reopening with a bigger menu and dine-in service with lunch and brunch hours.

The new J & T’s Kitchen will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 15, opening to the public at 11 a.m. with free samples and discounts for attendees, as well as live music.

“We are super excited to expand our hours and provide dine-in services,” Tabitha Ramos said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to provide scratch-made food and exceptional customer service.”

The menu features T & J’s signature items like three-meat tacos with steak, shrimp, and chicken; burrito bowls; birria quesadillas; cajun pastas; and more. New additions include chilaquiles, breakfast burritos, omelettes, and other items.

J & T’s Kitchen is located at 8838 Third St. in Detroit’s Piety Hill neighborhood, next-door to the Peaches & Greens produce market.

Location Details

J & T’s Kitchen

8838 Third St., Detroit

www.jtskitchendetroit.com


Lee DeVito

