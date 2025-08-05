  1. Food & Drink
Grey Ghost spin-off Little Ghost is now open in Ferndale

The carryout spot opened inside a former L.A. Insurance on Woodward Avenue

By
Aug 5, 2025 at 9:22 am
Image: Little Ghost is now open at 22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale.
Little Ghost is now open at 22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Erica Crosby Photography
Little Ghost, a fast-casual spin-off of Detroit’s popular Grey Ghost restaurant, has officially opened its doors in Ferndale.

The carryout only spot opened in a former L.A. Insurance building at 22305 Woodward Ave. It’s the latest project by Four Man Ladder Hospitality, who in addition to Grey Ghost also run Second Best and Basan in Detroit.

“Marking the group’s first step into the fast-casual space, Little Ghost delivers a bold, focused menu built around its cult-favorite burger, chicken sandwich, and signature sides,” Four Man Ladder said in a press release. “Designed for speed and flavor, the nearly 1,000-square-foot spot caters to the grab-and-go crowd with a convenient walk-up window, takeout, and local delivery.”

The menu includes items like a Double Ghost Burger (two quarter-pound patties, house-made ghost sauce, iceberg lettuce, and American cheese), a Nashville Chicken Sandwich, an All Beef Hot Dog (whipped cream cheese, pickled jalapeños, pepper jam, and cheddar).

Four Man Ladder says it hopes to open more Little Ghost locations in the future.

Little Ghost

22305 Woodward Ave., Ferndale Oakland County

eatlittleghost.com

Lee DeVito

