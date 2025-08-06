Yuengling beer finally arrives in Michigan after years of rumors

Shutterstock Pennsylvania-based Yuengling is bringing its beer to Michigan for the first time.

Yuengling, America’s oldest brewery and a fixture on tap across the East Coast, is finally launching in Michigan after years of speculation and false starts.

Beginning on Monday, Michiganders will be able to order Yuengling on draft at bars and restaurants in select areas, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, and East Lansing. Packaged beer is expected to follow in September.

Ypsilanti-based distributor O&W Inc. announced Wednesday that it will begin rolling out the beer’s lineup, which includes the flagship Yuengling Lager, the Black & Tan blend, and Flight, a light beer.

Founded in 1829 in Pottsville, Penn., Yuengling has remained family-owned for six generations and has built a devoted following.

“We are excited to partner with Yuengling and bring their authentic American beers to Michigan,” Jamie Wanty-Keeder, vice president of marketing at O&W Inc., said in a statement. “This launch is the most exciting beer launch in Michigan history! What a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our offerings and introduce our customers to a brewery with such a storied history, one that beer lovers have been waiting for.”

A wider state rollout is expected later. While fans won’t yet find Yuengling inside sports stadiums, many bars and retailers near those venues will carry it.