LOL

Detroit Zoo animals got Buddy’s Pizza for lunch

In honor of National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, Buddy’s treated the animals to some ’za

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 3:14 pm

click to enlarge He looks like us when we get our hands on some Buddy's. - Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
He looks like us when we get our hands on some Buddy's.

Even zoo animals like Buddy’s Pizza.

In honor of National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, Buddy’s Pizza hit up the Detroit Zoo to give the animals a special treat. Polar bears, wolves, and grizzlies were all treated to lunch from the originator of Detroit-style pizza. (The pies were made animal-friendly, so don’t worry about the ingredients hurting the furry guys. )

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is June 23. Buddy’s will also be donating $1 from every pizza sold to 22 locations of the Salvation Army.

Scroll down for more photos of the zoo animals enjoying their ’za. Zoo animals, they’re just like us!

click to enlarge Mr. Polar Bear enjoys his Buddy’s. - Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
Mr. Polar Bear enjoys his Buddy’s.
click to enlarge A wolf enjoys his pizza. - Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo
A wolf enjoys his pizza.

