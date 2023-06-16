Detroit Zoo animals got Buddy’s Pizza for lunch

click to enlarge Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo He looks like us when we get our hands on some Buddy's.

Even zoo animals like Buddy’s Pizza.

In honor of National Detroit-Style Pizza Day, Buddy’s Pizza hit up the Detroit Zoo to give the animals a special treat. Polar bears, wolves, and grizzlies were all treated to lunch from the originator of Detroit-style pizza. (The pies were made animal-friendly, so don’t worry about the ingredients hurting the furry guys. )

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day is June 23. Buddy’s will also be donating $1 from every pizza sold to 22 locations of the Salvation Army.

Scroll down for more photos of the zoo animals enjoying their ’za. Zoo animals, they’re just like us!

click to enlarge Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo Mr. Polar Bear enjoys his Buddy’s.

click to enlarge Courtesy Buddy's Pizza / Detroit Zoo A wolf enjoys his pizza.

