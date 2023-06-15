Achatz made a Faygo-flavored Rock and Rye Pie

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Achatz Handmade Pie Co.’s Rock and Rye Pie features a filling made from Faygo’s popular pop.

Here’s a made-in-Michigan match we didn’t know we needed.

Armada-based Achatz Handmade Pie Co. joined forces with Detroit’s Faygo to make a Rock and Rye Pie.

The “mini pies” are five inches in diameter and feature a traditional pie crust with a filling made from Faygo’s vanilla and cherry Rock and Rye pop.

The pies ($8.99 each) will be available for a limited time only starting on Tuesday, June 20 for online orders and Friday, June 30 in Achatz stores.

Insane Clown Posse fans, take note — that’s just in time for the Gathering of the Juggalos.

Whoop whoop!

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter