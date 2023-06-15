Achatz made a Faygo-flavored Rock and Rye Pie

The treats will be available for a limited time only

By on Thu, Jun 15, 2023 at 7:52 am

click to enlarge Achatz Handmade Pie Co.’s Rock and Rye Pie features a filling made from Faygo’s popular pop. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Achatz Handmade Pie Co.’s Rock and Rye Pie features a filling made from Faygo’s popular pop.

Here’s a made-in-Michigan match we didn’t know we needed.

Armada-based Achatz Handmade Pie Co. joined forces with Detroit’s Faygo to make a Rock and Rye Pie.

The “mini pies” are five inches in diameter and feature a traditional pie crust with a filling made from Faygo’s vanilla and cherry Rock and Rye pop.

The pies ($8.99 each) will be available for a limited time only starting on Tuesday, June 20 for online orders and Friday, June 30 in Achatz stores.

Insane Clown Posse fans, take note — that’s just in time for the Gathering of the Juggalos.

Whoop whoop!

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
