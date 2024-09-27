  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News

Detroit City Distillery announces absinthe and Halloween pop-up

The limited-edition Absinthe Supérieure Isabella will be released during the Dead City Distillery taproom takeover

By
Sep 27, 2024 at 1:17 pm
Detroit City Distillery’s Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, named after a famed 16th-century alchemist, pays tribute to a centuries-old recipe.
Detroit City Distillery’s Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, named after a famed 16th-century alchemist, pays tribute to a centuries-old recipe. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor

A Halloween pop-up and a rare absinthe are coming soon to Detroit City Distillery, perfectly kicking off the spooky season.

On Oct. 4, Dead City Distillery will take over DCD’s Tasting Room on Riopelle Street in Eastern Market.

Alongside the festivities, the distillery is introducing Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, a 136-proof spirit that’s as mysterious as it is potent.

The exclusive absinthe release is the result of a year-long collaboration with Dr. Justin Sledge of the popular YouTube channel Esoterica. Absinthe Supérieure Isabella is named after the famed 16th-century alchemist Isabella Cortese and pays tribute to a centuries-old recipe. It’s light green in color due to natural ingredients used in distilling, including Grande Wormwood and other botanicals.

“Collaborating with Justin on this ultra-rare recipe made before absinthe was banned was really fun and fascinating for our team,” JP Jerome, master distiller and co-owner at DCD, said in a press release. “We think afficionados will be pleased with the authenticity of this spirit, which is of course, green in color, carrying floral notes with a black licorice finish. We can’t wait to introduce our customers to our version of the iconic Green Fairy.”

Visitors to the pop-up will enjoy a Halloween-themed cocktail menu, featuring drinks crafted with Absinthe Supérieure Isabella and other fall favorites. Alongside the cocktails, limited-edition glassware and merchandise will be available.

Absinthe Supérieure Isabella will be available for $60 a bottle at the distillery’s Tasting Room starting Oct. 10, and online for in-person pickup. Starting in November, it will also hit shelves in select liquor and grocery stores.

More information can be found at detroitcitydistillery.com.

Slideshow

Halloween pop-up bars in metro Detroit you don’t want to miss this fall

Black LagoonOct. 1-Nov. 5; The Skip, 1234 Library St., Detroit; blacklagoonpopup.comAcclaimed Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon is making its Detroit debut this year. Created by industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, Black Lagoon offers a gothic-inspired bar setting with a macabre mix of goth and metal influences. With its expansion into 35 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, this year’s Detroit location will feature a carefully curated cocktail menu. Drinks made with sponsor brands like Lot 40 Rye, Fords Gin, Mezcal Union, and Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur will be paired with dark decor.
Nightmare on BagleyThrough Oct. 31; 2545 Bagley St., Detroit; onbagley.comThis pop-up is returning to its Southwest Detroit location with Halloween-themed drinks and an array of spooky decorations. The spot is known for its playfully named cocktails like “Bloodrita” and “Peaches & Scream.” This year’s event continues to build on the space’s reputation for seasonal pop-ups, having previously hosted Blitzen’s on Bagley during the Christmas season and Vixen’s on Bagley for Valentine’s Day. The intimate, themed atmosphere makes it a fun destination for those looking to get into the Halloween spirit with friends or a lover. Jojo’s Pumpkin PatchThrough Oct. 31; Jojo’s Shake Bar, 88 W. Columbia St., Detroit; jojosshakebar.com/pumpkin-patchIf cozy fall vibes are more your thing, Jojo’s Shake Bar is hosting an experience for all ages. Jojo’s Pumpkin Patch is serving up guests with warm hot chocolate and fall-themed photo ops, perfect for gathering with family or friends and enjoying a casual vibe. With both indoor and outdoor seating, the pop-up blends the fall season with Halloween. 225 SpookeasySept. 25-Oct. 31; Atwater Brewery, 237 Joseph Campau Ave., Detroit; instagram.comAtwater Brewery is bringing the Halloween spirit to its Detroit location with its “225 Spookeasy.” Guests will find themselves in a setting filled with spooky decor, paired with a lineup of unique, Halloween-inspired cocktails. The “speakeasy”-style pop-up offers a relaxed, haunted environment. Reservations are encouraged. Wicked ‘Shop ShopOct. 1-31; Union Woodshop, 18 S. Main St., Clarkston; unionwoodshop.comThroughout October, guests can head to Union Woodshop’s upstairs bar space to enjoy themed craft cocktails, festive bites, and a series of Halloween surprises. The venue remains family-friendly until the kitchen closes at 9 p.m., after which it shifts to 21+ only. Special events will happen every Saturday such as free tarot card readings and a ghost walk through downtown Clarkston. Black LagoonOct. 1-Nov. 5; The Skip, 1234 Library St., Detroit; blacklagoonpopup.comAcclaimed Halloween pop-up Black Lagoon is making its Detroit debut this year. Created by industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, Black Lagoon offers a gothic-inspired bar setting with a macabre mix of goth and metal influences. With its expansion into 35 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, this year’s Detroit location will feature a carefully curated cocktail menu. Drinks made with sponsor brands like Lot 40 Rye, Fords Gin, Mezcal Union, and Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur will be paired with dark decor. Halloween Pop-Up at Host UticaOct. 1-31; Host Utica, 7759 Auburn Rd., Utica; hostutica.comThis local co-working space and restaurant is hosting a Halloween pop-up for the first time this year, every Friday and Saturday night in October. The vibes will be spooky and romantic, with fun cocktails, perfect for a unique fall date with a lover.
Click to View 10 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts now has 24-hour service

By Lee DeVito

Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Detroit’s Puma restaurant draws inspiration from Argentina, South America, and beyond

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Puma restaurant draws inspiration from Argentina, South America, and beyond

New Orleans-style brunch restaurant opens in downtown Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Sugah Please is located at 1501 W. Jefferson Ave., in the heart of downtown Detroit.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe