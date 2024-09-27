Detroit City Distillery announces absinthe and Halloween pop-up

A Halloween pop-up and a rare absinthe are coming soon to Detroit City Distillery, perfectly kicking off the spooky season.

On Oct. 4, Dead City Distillery will take over DCD’s Tasting Room on Riopelle Street in Eastern Market.

Alongside the festivities, the distillery is introducing Absinthe Supérieure Isabella, a 136-proof spirit that’s as mysterious as it is potent.

The exclusive absinthe release is the result of a year-long collaboration with Dr. Justin Sledge of the popular YouTube channel Esoterica. Absinthe Supérieure Isabella is named after the famed 16th-century alchemist Isabella Cortese and pays tribute to a centuries-old recipe. It’s light green in color due to natural ingredients used in distilling, including Grande Wormwood and other botanicals.

“Collaborating with Justin on this ultra-rare recipe made before absinthe was banned was really fun and fascinating for our team,” JP Jerome, master distiller and co-owner at DCD, said in a press release. “We think afficionados will be pleased with the authenticity of this spirit, which is of course, green in color, carrying floral notes with a black licorice finish. We can’t wait to introduce our customers to our version of the iconic Green Fairy.”

Visitors to the pop-up will enjoy a Halloween-themed cocktail menu, featuring drinks crafted with Absinthe Supérieure Isabella and other fall favorites. Alongside the cocktails, limited-edition glassware and merchandise will be available.

Absinthe Supérieure Isabella will be available for $60 a bottle at the distillery’s Tasting Room starting Oct. 10, and online for in-person pickup. Starting in November, it will also hit shelves in select liquor and grocery stores.

More information can be found at detroitcitydistillery.com.