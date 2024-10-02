Detroit City Beef is serving sandwiches by chef Matty Matheson from ‘The Bear’

Chef Matty Matheson — perhaps better known to some from his acting role in the FX series The Bear — is bringing a taste of Chicago to Detroit.

The acclaimed chef (who also serves as executive producer of the hit TV show) has revamped the menu for Detroit City Beef, the food cart located outside the Skip in the Belt alley in Detroit.

Fittingly, Detroit City Beef will serve Matheson’s take on the hot Italian beef sandwich featured in the show, in addition to a vegetarian fried eggplant sandwich version.

The Detroit City Beef cart is actually an old Italian beef and sausage cart from Chicago that was brought to Detroit and refurbished.

“Matty’s connection to Italian beef runs deep, as well, with his involvement in The Bear bringing this Chicago staple into the spotlight,” the Skip says in a press release. “Guests can expect the same unpretentious, high-quality approach that defines Matty’s style — simple, bold flavors executed with precision by Standby’s kitchen team. The cart will offer the perfect food pairing with the laid-back, easy-going vibe of The Skip. It’s the ideal stop before or after a game or a show, for an eat-with-your-hands, flavorful experience.”

The Italian beef sandwich includes braised chuck simmered in beef jus served with mild or hot giardiniera relish on a soft Italian roll (it comes dipped), while the “Eggplant Sammy” features fried eggplant, red sauce, and mozzarella available in mild or sweet versions.

A native Canadian who cut his teeth in Toronto’s dining scene, Matheson joined the Skip’s sister bar Standby as a partner earlier this summer.

The new menu will be available at Detroit City Beef starting on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Skip is located at 1234 Library St., Detroit.