Sepia Coffee Project opens in former Gathering Coffee Co. space

The new coffee shop is the Black-owned micro-roaster’s first sit-down cafe

By
Oct 1, 2024 at 12:52 pm
Sepia Coffee Project’s soft opening will start on Oct. 3.
Sepia Coffee Project’s soft opening will start on Oct. 3. Instagram, @scpdetroit
The space at 2831 E. Grand Blvd. in Detroit wasn’t empty for long.

Just a few weeks after Gathering Coffee Co.’s final day on Sept. 8, a new coffee shop is set to take its place. Highland Park-based Sepia Coffee Project, a roasting company founded by Martell Mason in 2021, will open its first sit-down cafe on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Originally announced in July, the cafe was expected to open on Oct. 1, but Sepia recently updated the launch date to Oct. 3 via Instagram, simultaneously revealing a fresh new look for the space’s exterior.

The new cafe marks an important step for Sepia Coffee, which currently operates as a micro-roastery in Detroit’s North End. The owner hopes the new spot will generate revenue to further fund a planned roastery and tasting room in Highland Park, slated to open in fall 2025.

With ethical sourcing at its forefront, Sepia Coffee Project specializes in single-origin and blended whole beans from Black and brown farmers from throughout the Americas, Africa, and the Indian Pacific. The company currently supplies its beans to about 30 clients across metro Detroit, New York, and Minneapolis.

The upcoming opening of the new community coffee shop will be a soft launch, with no grand opening date yet.

Updates can be found on Instagram @scpdetroit.

Trinosophes is one of our favorite local coffee spots.
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

