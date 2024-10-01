  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Limited-time Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza at Uno Pizzeria supports local foster children

The Farmington Hills restaurant is celebrating National Pizza Month by combining two iconic regional dishes

By
Oct 1, 2024 at 10:28 am
Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza from Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills.
Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza from Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills. Near Perfect Media
Share on Nextdoor

To celebrate National Pizza Month in October, Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills is serving up a Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza, a unique creation combining Detroit’s beloved coney dog and Uno’s famous Chicago deep-dish pizza.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition delicacy will be donated to the Oakland County Foster Closet to support local youth. The Farmington Hills-based nonprofit provides clothing, shoes, hygiene items, school supplies and more to foster, at-risk, adopted, and qualified low-income children.

Guests who dine in and order the Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza and bring in a pack of new socks for the local nonprofit’s “Socktober” program will receive a complimentary appetizer add-on.

“We aimed to create something uniquely local to celebrate National Pizza Month while giving back to our community,” Brian Vermeulen, general manager of Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills, said in a press release. “The Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza combines two iconic city classics into one delicious dish. Even better, it’s all in support of the Oakland County Foster Closet.”

The pizza is topped with hot dog slices, chili, mustard, and diced white onions, layered on top of Uno’s signature deep-dish crust.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of local businesses like Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills,” Michele Austin, founder and president, of Oakland County Foster Closet, said. “These funds and donated items will make a positive difference in the lives of the foster children and foster families we support.”

The Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza is available now through October 31.

Location Details

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

37529 Grand River Ave., Farmington Hills Oakland County

Slideshow

Iconic brands you may not know were founded in Michigan

Domino’sdominos.comBeginning in Ypsilanti in 1960, Domino’s quickly became a household name. Known for its delivery service and variety of pizzas, Domino’s now operates over 17,000 stores in more than 90 countries, making it one of the largest pizza chains globally.
Carharttcarhartt.comFounded by Hamilton Carhartt in 1889, this brand has been outfitting hardworking people in Detroit and beyond for over a century. Born in the Motor City, with headquarters in Dearborn and over 30 locations nationwide, Carhartt has become a staple brand for both workwear and streetwear known for durability and style that stand the test of time. Creem magazinecreem.comStarted in Detroit in 1969, “America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine” became a music bible, influencing generations with its eccentric style and deep dives into the scene. Despite its original run ending in 1988, Creem has attempted several comebacks over the years, including major relaunch in 2022 as a coffee table quarterly. Bell’s Brewerybellsbeer.comFounded in Kalamazoo by Larry Bell in 1985, this brewery has had a major influence on the craft beer industry, especially with its hoppy Two Hearted Ale. Bell’s beers are now distributed in over 40 states. Better Madebettermade.comA Detroit staple since 1930, Better Made is the only left of over 20 potato chip companies started in Detroit. The snacks are so delicious that any Detroiter who leaves home misses them and the delicacy is now available in nearly 15 states. General Motorsgm.comFounded in Flint in 1908, GM has grown into one of the world’s largest automakers with brands like Chevrolet, Buick, and Cadillac. Domino’sdominos.comBeginning in Ypsilanti in 1960, Domino’s quickly became a household name. Known for its delivery service and variety of pizzas, Domino’s now operates over 17,000 stores in more than 90 countries, making it one of the largest pizza chains globally.
Click to View 20 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Dirty Shake bar to open in Detroit’s Midtown this fall

By Lee DeVito

Business partners Sandy Levine (left) and Doug Hewitt (right) on the patio of their forthcoming Midtown bar, Dirty Shake.

New Orleans-style brunch restaurant opens in downtown Detroit

By Layla McMurtrie

Sugah Please is located at 1501 W. Jefferson Ave., in the heart of downtown Detroit.

Detroit City Distillery announces absinthe and Halloween pop-up

By Layla McMurtrie

Detroit City Distillery announces absinthe and Halloween pop-up (2)

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe