Limited-time Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza at Uno Pizzeria supports local foster children

To celebrate National Pizza Month in October, Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills is serving up a Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza, a unique creation combining Detroit’s beloved coney dog and Uno’s famous Chicago deep-dish pizza.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition delicacy will be donated to the Oakland County Foster Closet to support local youth. The Farmington Hills-based nonprofit provides clothing, shoes, hygiene items, school supplies and more to foster, at-risk, adopted, and qualified low-income children.

Guests who dine in and order the Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza and bring in a pack of new socks for the local nonprofit’s “Socktober” program will receive a complimentary appetizer add-on.

“We aimed to create something uniquely local to celebrate National Pizza Month while giving back to our community,” Brian Vermeulen, general manager of Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills, said in a press release. “The Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza combines two iconic city classics into one delicious dish. Even better, it’s all in support of the Oakland County Foster Closet.”

The pizza is topped with hot dog slices, chili, mustard, and diced white onions, layered on top of Uno’s signature deep-dish crust.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of local businesses like Uno Pizzeria & Grill in Farmington Hills,” Michele Austin, founder and president, of Oakland County Foster Closet, said. “These funds and donated items will make a positive difference in the lives of the foster children and foster families we support.”

The Detroit Coney Chicago-style pizza is available now through October 31.