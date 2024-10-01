Dirty Shake bar to open in Detroit’s Midtown this fall

For its latest bar, the team behind upscale spots Freya, Dragonfly, and Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails in Detroit and The Oakland in Ferndale are trying something a little different.

Planned to open at 4642 Second Ave. in Detroit’s Midtown this fall, Dirty Shake is intended to be more of a “no frills” neighborhood bar.

“Dirty Shake is just a fun place to be that has affordable drinks and affordable food,” co-owner Sandy Levine said in a statement. “We want to pay homage to that old-school Detroit bar where people could go three or more times a week — a place between work and home — where you get to know the people sitting at the bar with you.”

In a press release the team says, “The atmosphere will be neighborhood-centric, focusing on creating an inviting environment that bridges the gap between the charm of Detroit’s historic dive bars and the allure of the city’s more modern establishments.”

The drink menu will be curated by Kamalani Overall from The Oakland with a focus on “fun, nostalgic drinks” like the Hummer, a boozy milkshake said to be created by the late Bayview Yacht Club bartender Jerome Adams in the 1960s.

For food, chef-partner Doug Hewitt is planning a small menu with traditional bar fare like wings and burgers.

“We want to create a base menu that’s sturdy, affordable, and will also hold up really well for delivery and carryout,” Hewitt said.

Located in an ivy-covered brick building, Dirty Shake will seat around 80 inside and an additional 30 on its spacious patio.

The owners have announced a planned opening date of sometime in November, but these things can be something of a moving target these days, so stay tuned.