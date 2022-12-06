Detroit brunch spot Karl’s closes doors ‘for now’

The throwback diner had been operating inside the Siren Hotel for three years

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge A full table at Karl's. - Christian Harder
Christian Harder
A full table at Karl's.

So much for brunch at Karl’s. The popular throwback diner inside Detroit’s Siren Hotel has closed its doors.

Karl’s had been operating inside the hotel for three years and was known for its retro vibes, including a vintage Wurlitzer jukebox.

It was founded by two-time James Beard Award semifinalist Kate Williams. Williams also ran Corktown spot Lady of the House, which closed in early 2021.

WDIV reports Karl’s last day was Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The restaurant confirmed the closure in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Detroit: After three years of tunes on the Wurlitzer, and too many coffee refills to count, Karl’s is closing up shop at The Siren Hotel for now,” the restaurant said. “We want to thank every guest who has made one of Karl’s booths a home over the years. Stay tuned for updates and in the meantime: See you this season at Candy Bar, The Siren Café, Albena, Paramita Records, and Sid Gold’s?”

