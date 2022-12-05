New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner

A ‘new order,’ indeed

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 10:22 am

click to enlarge New Order Coffee's new cafe is located at 25107 Jefferson St. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
New Order Coffee's new cafe is located at 25107 Jefferson St.

After closing during the pandemic, New Order Coffee Cafe has made its return to metro Detroit by way of St. Clair Shores.

New Order Coffee’s "cereal milk lattes," cold brews, and electric-roasted coffee are being served at a new location at 25107 Jefferson St. The company originally opened stores in Detroit in 2017 and in Royal Oak in 2019 before shuttering in 2020.

The cafe’s original owner, Liz Rose, has passed the ownership baton to Patrick Seeney, who has been part of the company since its inception. Seeney has continued to sell the cafe’s roasted beans at local farmer’s markets and online after the physical shops closed.

“Since New Order first came to fruition, it has built such a fiercely loyal customer base. I’m so thankful we’ve been able to keep the business going by selling our custom roasted coffee beans,” Seeney said in a press release. “I’m even more thrilled to bring back the in-person New Order experience back to Metro Detroit this winter.”

The new St. Clair Shores location features walk-up coffee service and patio seating, in partnership with its neighbor Baffin Brewing. In addition to lattes, espresso, and fresh-roasted coffee, the cafe features pastries by local baker Kristen Berger Martinez and Detroit Cookie Co.

New Order Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More info is available at newordercoffee.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend

By Steve Neavling

Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space

By Lee DeVito

The Red Hook to officially move into Midtown’s former Great Lakes Coffee space (2)

Detroit’s Baobab Fare just got a food truck, and we’re stoked

By Randiah Camille Green

We hope they serve the restaurant’s fried plantains and crispy fish because they’re the bomb.

Black Coffee Cafe is the North End’s newest coffee shop. Well, sort of.

By Randiah Camille Green

Black Coffee Cafe in Detroit's North End used to be called Kenilworth Cafe because someone thought "Black Coffee" was inappropriate for a Black-owned business.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Baobab Fare just got a food truck, and we’re stoked

By Randiah Camille Green

We hope they serve the restaurant’s fried plantains and crispy fish because they’re the bomb.

Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend

By Steve Neavling

Rocky's Historic Eastern Market in Detroit closed this summer.

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak newcomer Saab Sis Thai is a family affair

Black Coffee Cafe is the North End’s newest coffee shop. Well, sort of.

By Randiah Camille Green

Black Coffee Cafe in Detroit's North End used to be called Kenilworth Cafe because someone thought "Black Coffee" was inappropriate for a Black-owned business.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us