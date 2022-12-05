New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner

click to enlarge Courtesy photo New Order Coffee's new cafe is located at 25107 Jefferson St.

After closing during the pandemic, New Order Coffee Cafe has made its return to metro Detroit by way of St. Clair Shores.

New Order Coffee’s "cereal milk lattes," cold brews, and electric-roasted coffee are being served at a new location at 25107 Jefferson St. The company originally opened stores in Detroit in 2017 and in Royal Oak in 2019 before shuttering in 2020.

The cafe’s original owner, Liz Rose, has passed the ownership baton to Patrick Seeney, who has been part of the company since its inception. Seeney has continued to sell the cafe’s roasted beans at local farmer’s markets and online after the physical shops closed.

“Since New Order first came to fruition, it has built such a fiercely loyal customer base. I’m so thankful we’ve been able to keep the business going by selling our custom roasted coffee beans,” Seeney said in a press release. “I’m even more thrilled to bring back the in-person New Order experience back to Metro Detroit this winter.”

The new St. Clair Shores location features walk-up coffee service and patio seating, in partnership with its neighbor Baffin Brewing. In addition to lattes, espresso, and fresh-roasted coffee, the cafe features pastries by local baker Kristen Berger Martinez and Detroit Cookie Co.

New Order Coffee is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More info is available at newordercoffee.com.

