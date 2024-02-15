Col’s Place to move into former Inn Season cafe in Royal Oak

click to enlarge Inn Season Cafe, Facebook The former Inn Season Cafe at 500 E. Fourth St., Royal Oak.

A wise man once said “every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” (That man was Dan Wilson, frontman of alternative rock band Semisonic.)

In the case of Col’s Place, which closed its Madison Heights restaurant in October after more than 20 years in business, that new beginning comes from Royal Oak’s former Inn Season Cafe, which closed after more than 40 years. Inn Season cafe officially called it quits last fall, though it had been closed since 2020 for renovations.

“After a heartfelt goodbye, we’re thrilled to announce our return with immense joy and enthusiasm!” Col’s Place wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “The last day at Col’s was tough, but we knew it wasn’t a farewell. We’ve taken over the former Inn Season Cafe location and are excited to share our big plans with you.”

While Inn Season Cafe was geared toward vegans and vegetarians, the new owners say Fourth Street Restaurant will have “a slightly tweaked menu to cater to everyone’s taste palate.” Plans include brunch and dinner with “a fantastic bar.”

The owners say they plan to open in August, with soft opening dates to be announced.

“This will be a family-owned venture, and we promise to treat our extended family with the same love and attention you’ve always received,” Col’s Place said, adding, “We can’t wait to create new memories with you at Fourth Street Restaurant!”

Fourth Street Restaurant will be located at 550 E. Fourth St., Royal Oak. Col’s Place continues to operate a location at 2600 W. 14 Mile Rd., Royal Oak.

More information is available at colsplace.com.

