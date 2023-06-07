Chowhound: This liquor store sells some of the best fried chicken in Michigan

Country Fair Market rules the roost

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Country Fair Market’s unassuming liquor store front belies a big-time, blue-ribbon, bird-broasting operation. - Lee DeVito
Lee DeVito
Country Fair Market’s unassuming liquor store front belies a big-time, blue-ribbon, bird-broasting operation.

Chowhound is a bi-weekly column about what’s trending in Detroit food culture. Tips: [email protected].

Top of the market: Took a stroll around Northville’s farmer’s market recently. I doubt the Westminster Kennel Club sports a showier stable of breed-trendy labradoodles than the group I noticed strutting around here. Between them and their owners — an equally fashionable parade of peeps pushing designer strollers in their yoga pants and backward baseball caps — this place is American Gothic 2.0, millennial version. And many of the vendors here cater smartly to that crowd. If you’re shopping for artisan mixing spoons ($20 and up), custom-carved rocks (doorstops, paper weights?), $30 leaf lettuce in a planter, and/or custom cutting boards on which to slice local cheeses (on sale at premium import prices), shop here on Thursdays through September. Do I sound a little judgy? Go see for yourself. While you’re there, pick me up a cold-press, oat milk latte, and gluten-free Snozzberry scone. And a natural dye hemp leash for my new yorkipoo.

More market share: Offering alternative value perception nearby, Country Fair Market made a markedly better first impression after I pulled in looking for pressure-cooked fried chicken on the recommendations of several folks who’ve sung the place’s praises to me of late. Long staked near the Salem-Northville border on a two-lane stretch (9760 Seven Mile Rd., Northville, just west of Chubb), Country Fair’s unassuming liquor store front belies a big-time, blue-ribbon, bird-broasting operation.

“We sell about 1,500 pounds [of chicken] a week,” owner Larry Kassab quickly calculated for me, scratching his head over numbers he swore he’d never really figured before. That’s a 3,000-piece bucket per week, folks, more or less. Out of a little, roadside country store. That’s freakin’ finger-lickin’ amazing and, yeah, so’s the chicken. And the pizza (made fresh). Big bowl salads and deli subs, too (ditto). If you go, and you should, check out the selections of chewing tobacco, some in sacks the size of throw pillows. Perchance you imbibe, browse the booze aisles as well. Alongside labels found in the average liquor store, you’ll spy some real surprises: Don Julio 1942 tequila ($169.99), Johnny Walker Blue ($249.99), and bottles of 2013 Caymus Napa Cab priced to move at $199.99. I doubt convenience stores in heaven stock better inventories. I’m still kicking myself for not picking up some homemade walnut Baklava and white chocolate-macadamia cookies when I had the chance. Passing by them once while wandering around waiting for my order (chicken and pizza customers are encouraged to call in 30 minutes prior to pick-up), they were all gone by the time I got called to the counter to settle up. That won’t happen again.

I left Country Fair floored by what a find it truly was. Eight pieces of perfectly fried chicken: $12.99. A two-topping pizza, made fresh to order: $12.37. And a new place to pick up all the above and more (hell, I even bought an $8 Eddie Bauer shirt): priceless, period.

This salad tastes like ass: So, is there really a three-second rule in play at restaurants? Do servers actually spit in customers’ food if sufficiently provoked? I have to say no, for the most part. Having said that, let me tell you a story; a cautionary tale for those of you willing to piss-off the less-than-perfect strangers who handle your food.

In my early twenties and waiting tables at a gourmet burger chain (the name of which you’d likely recognize for having eaten there yourself), a cold prep cook with vindictive ice in his veins did something decidedly below-the-belt in vengeance toward his girlfriend’s father, who’d stopped in where we all worked to see his little girl and have some lunch.

“He hates me. I hate him,” Chef Vigilante let me know the second he saw the man walk in and sit down. “You’d better not order anything from my [cold sandwiches and salads] side [station],” he warned his nemesis under his breath. Then sure enough, it happened. It was a Cobb salad, and I can still gag over the recollection of what went down next, even all these years later.

Taking a hard-boiled egg in his hands, Chef V shot me a diabolical grin before looking both ways for any other witnesses. Coast clear, plan hatched, he reached into the back of his pants and packed the egg between his buttcheeks, where he held it for a ten-count before bringing it back up for air and a slicing. All at once repulsed and riveted, I watched him top his girl’s dad’s Cobb with something he'd just cozied up to his sphincter. She walked it out, unaware, to her father. He ate it. For the record: I never heard that he suffered any ill effects. Still.

With Chef V gloating to himself over getting even, only I noticed his girlfriend kissing her dad on the lips as they said goodbye. Talk about cross contamination. If she only knew.

“My dad loved your salad, Sweetie,” she came to the service window and let her man know two minutes later, before leaning in and laying a big, sloppy smooch on him.

“My pleasure, baby,” he smirked back, giving me some sly side-eye.

“Out of curiosity, how’d that kiss taste?” I couldn’t help but have the last laugh, telling him how he’d ultimately rubbed shit in his girlfriend’s face and then kissed the Tootsie Roll center of his own ass. Did that wipe away his shit-eatin’ grin? Neh. Only spite’s sweet savor lingered on his lips. One thing’s true enough about causing crap and kissing ass. If you make it a habit, you’ll acquire a taste for it.

Life’s a game of inches: Two half-drunk doctors sat at a bar talking shop. One questions the other’s career choice.

“Why proctology, for God’s sake?” he scoffs toward his colleague.

“I know. Sometimes I wonder myself,” The other admits, raising a hand and looking to his friend through the short gap between his outstretched thumb and forefinger. “I was this close to being a gynecologist.” C’est la vie.

Slideshow

20 essential Detroit-area chicken sandwiches you should have tried by now

Penny Red's 1445 Farmer St., Detroit; pennyreds.com Move over Popeye. Meet Penny Red's, the place where fried chicken reigns supreme. Nestled in Downtown Detroit within Parker's Alley behind the Shinola hotel is Penny Red's, where they serve &#147;damn fine chicken&#148; via either buckets of chicken or a selection of finely crafted and super crispy sandwiches. There's The Classic, which comes with city ranch, sweet pickle, and hot honey. Then there's The K-Town Cutlet which comes topped with toasted peanut, scallion, and kimchi BBQ. But don't sleep on The Dirty Coop, which comes with red slaw, crispy shallot, and baconbombs.com, whatever that is. (We want it.) Photo via Eat Penny Reds/Facebook
20 slides
Takoi 2520 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-855-2864; takoidetroit.com Another popular Detroit Asian-influenced eatery is serving up its take on the fried chicken sandwich via, well, the fried chicken sandwich. At Takoi in Corktown, there are two options: First, the fried chicken sandwich, which features a fried chicken thigh on a brioche bun with papaya salad, coconut milk ranch, sweet chili garlic, and pickled jalape&ntilde;os, and cilantro. And then, there's Takoi's nod to Nashville. The Thai Hot Chicken Sandwich kicks the heat up a notch (OK &#151; a few notches) with a fried chicken thigh, house-made thai chili crisp with kewpie, and half sour cucumbers on a toasted brioche. Photo via Takoi Detroit/Facebook Ali's Pizza and Burgers 11608 Conant Ave., Detroit; 313-826-1403; facebook.com/alispizza313 Perhaps one of the most talked-about chicken sandwiches in metro Detroit sandwich circles (trust us, they exist) comes by way of Ali's Pizza and Burgers in Hamtramck. OK &#151; so chicken may not be in the name here, but they have some chicken tricks up their sleeve, namely the Chicken 65 burger, though technically it's a damn chicken sammie. For the uninitiated, chicken 65 is typically a deep red stir-fry of spicy chicken, onions, and a red chili-based sauce that's served over rice. To create that iteration, Ali's chef Ihtriam Ali takes a thick piece of chicken breast and marinates it overnight in a blend of chilis and spices. It's then double-coated in starch and fried, leaving it with a thick, crunchy crag. That's coated in a semi-spicy 65 sauce and is finished with a mix of sauteed tomatoes, jalape&ntilde;o, and onions, and held in a soft, basic bun. Photo by Tom Perkins Street Beet 4626 Third St., Detroit; 313-638-1480; streetbeetdetroit.com OK &#151; so technically the chicken sandwich from Detroit's cult-status vegan eatery Street Beet is not chicken, but put a blindfold on and take a bite and we bet you wouldn't know the difference. Known for its playful take on fast-food chain favorites &#151; and for hours-long wait times at Detroit-area bars as a pop-up before landing more permanent digs within Third Street Bar &#151; Street Beet's OG Fake Chicken Sandwich is as juicy as the real thing. For its vegan concoction, the chicken sandwich is actually a fried tofu patty encrusted with a crispy batter flavored with black pepper and sage, which comes on a brioche bun and is topped with house-made pickles and vegan spicy mayo. Want some spice? Street Beet's Hot Fake Chicken Sandwich, also a crispy tofu patty, is tossed in &#147;spicy stuff&#148; and topped with pickles, and vegan ranch. There are gluten-free and nut-free options, too. Photo via Street Beet Detroit/Facebook Eureka Eatery 3080 N. Monroe St., Monroe; 734-457-4571; eurekaeatery.com Don't scoff at a nondescript independent fast food restaurant situated in a gas station in Monroe, because this chicken sandwich might just put all chicken sandwiches to shame &#151; and we're not cluckin' around. Recently, they pivoted from shawarma, gyros, and falafel to fried chicken &agrave; la grandma's recipe. Known for handmade chicken and beef products that are antibiotic-free and Halal, Eureka is hailed as the best Nashville Hot Chicken in Michigan by, according to their website, and basically everyone that likes food. Their Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich comes with just pickles, but can be topped with all the fixings. Where shit gets whild is the Cluckin' Hot Sammie topped with slaw and pickles, and can be ordered to fit your heat preference, of which there are a whopping seven heat levels to choose from. (It starts with Country, which has no heat and can get as hot as the Inferno option, to which Eureka wishes those daring souls "good luck.") And, you know what? We're not going to even talk about their bubble waffle cones, which are stuffed with fried chicken, gravy, and mashed potato nuggets, because we can't cluckin' even.Photo via Eureka Eatery/Facebook Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts 14447 E. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; 313-469-7780; yellowlightdetroit.com From the folks that brought Detroit slider staple Green Dot Stables and ramen hotspot Johnny Noodle King comes a coffee and doughnut cafe that has unassuming chicken sammies worth squawking about. Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts in the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood opened drive-thru service during the pandemic offering, well, mostly doughnuts and house-roasted coffee. But they also do chicken. There's the classic fried chicken which comes on a biscuit and is topped with a maple glaze. Then, for those who want some spice in their life, the hot chicken sandwich, also served on a biscuit, comes with hot sauce and pickles. Wanna get weird? Top the sammies with an egg and grab a bag 'o' beans to brew at home. Photo via Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts/Facebook Ale Mary&#146;s Beer Hall 316 S. Main St., Royal Oak; 248-268-1939; alemarysbeer.com Great things can come in small packages which is the case when it comes to Ale Mary&#146;s fried chicken offering. The Royal Oak beer hall has fried chicken sliders made with beer-battered chicken, beer pickled peaches and jalape&ntilde;os, and beer-battered fries. The only thing missing is a cold beer, which they also have. Photo via Ale Mary's Beer Bar/Facebook
Click to View 20 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Robert Stempkowski

Robert Stempkowski is a longtime food writer, chef, and restaurateur who recently relocated to the Detroit area from the Phoenix area.
