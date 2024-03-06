  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

Bacco Ristorante’s Chef Luciano DelSignore plots farewell dinner with a little help from his friends

The goodbye celebration will feature a menu by chefs from Selden Standard, Freya, SheWolf, and more

By
Mar 6, 2024 at 2:50 pm
Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Luciano DelSignore bids “arrivederci” to Bacco Ristorante. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Luciano DelSignore bids “arrivederci” to Bacco Ristorante.

Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante is closing after more than 20 years in business, but before he says “arrivederci” owner-chef Luciano DelSignore is planning a farewell dinner in collaboration with some of his industry friends.

The Sunday, March 24 dinner features a menu by some of the top chefs in the Detroit area, some of whom were mentored by DelSignore. Those include an appetizer by Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard, a fish dish by Doug Hewitt of Freya, pasta by Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf (naturally), a meat course by James Rigato of Mable Gray, a game course by DelSignore himself, and dessert by Ben Robison of the Book Tower.

Bruce Felts of Mad Nice will serve as sommelier, and Heirloom Hospitality Group’s Jeremy Sasson (Townhouse, Prime + Proper, Mad Nice) will be the evening’s maître d’.

The event includes a cocktail reception at 4:30 p.m. followed by a tasting menu at 6 p.m. with wine pairings and live entertainment starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $275 per person and available for purchase from opentable.com.

DelSignore launched Bacco Ristorante in 2002, and expanded with the Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina pizza chain in 2010 and Birmingham’s Casa Pernoi in 2019. He announced the closure of Bacco Ristorante in January.

Location Details

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield Oakland County

248-358-0344

baccoristorante.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Chef Maxcel Hardy.
By Randiah Camille Green
This might be a good time to purchase a little Kellogg’s stock, my fellow peasants.
By Robert Stempkowski
Sexy Steak has opened in Detroit’s historic Grand Army of the Republic Building.
By Lee DeVito
Little Yard and Lincoln Yard are two ideas under one roof, one dine-in and one to-go.
By Layla McMurtrie

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe