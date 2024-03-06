Bacco Ristorante’s Chef Luciano DelSignore plots farewell dinner with a little help from his friends

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Luciano DelSignore bids “arrivederci” to Bacco Ristorante.

Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante is closing after more than 20 years in business, but before he says “arrivederci” owner-chef Luciano DelSignore is planning a farewell dinner in collaboration with some of his industry friends.

The Sunday, March 24 dinner features a menu by some of the top chefs in the Detroit area, some of whom were mentored by DelSignore. Those include an appetizer by Andy Hollyday of Selden Standard, a fish dish by Doug Hewitt of Freya, pasta by Anthony Lombardo of SheWolf (naturally), a meat course by James Rigato of Mable Gray, a game course by DelSignore himself, and dessert by Ben Robison of the Book Tower.

Bruce Felts of Mad Nice will serve as sommelier, and Heirloom Hospitality Group’s Jeremy Sasson (Townhouse, Prime + Proper, Mad Nice) will be the evening’s maître d’.

The event includes a cocktail reception at 4:30 p.m. followed by a tasting menu at 6 p.m. with wine pairings and live entertainment starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $275 per person and available for purchase from opentable.com.

DelSignore launched Bacco Ristorante in 2002, and expanded with the Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina pizza chain in 2010 and Birmingham’s Casa Pernoi in 2019. He announced the closure of Bacco Ristorante in January.