Ann Arbor celebrates 200 years with a restaurant week and 12 months of special events

An event at the Michigan Theater on Jan. 19 will kick off the bicentennial

By on Wed, Jan 3, 2024 at 10:14 am

click to enlarge Sky view of Ann Arbor. - Shutterstock/Jacob Boomsma
Shutterstock/Jacob Boomsma
Sky view of Ann Arbor.

It’s Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday, and the city is celebrating with special events all year long.

Festivities will kick off from 6-8 p.m on Friday, Jan. 19 with an event at the Michigan Theater featuring a silent auction, snacks, cocktails, music, and bicentennial poetry recited by resident poetjournalist Aaron Dworkin.

Dworkin was chosen in 2023 to create six poetry compositions that reflect Ann Arbor’s two centuries of history with emotionally expressive insights into Ann Arbor’s past, present, and future.

Tickets to the celebration are $50 per person and benefit Ann Arbor’s Bicentennial Legacy Project, which includes Bicentennial Park and the James L. Crawford Elks Lodge. More information will be provided about the new developments at the event.

As another way to kickstart the bicentennial festivities, Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is returning from Jan. 21-26. Over 30 restaurants are participating and will provide chef highlights, menus for two, family meals to-go, and bicentennial specials.

More information is available at a2bicentennial.org.

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

