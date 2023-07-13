Ann Arbor taps ‘poetjournalist’ Aaron Dworkin to help celebrate bicentennial

Poetry and journalism combine

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 11:53 am

click to enlarge Aaron Dworkin. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Aaron Dworkin.

To celebrate Ann Arbor’s Bicentennial in 2024, the Michigan Theater Foundation recruited Aaron Dworkin to create six poetry compositions that reflect the town’s 200 years of history.

Dworkin is a writer, MacArthur Fellow, social entrepreneur, professor at the University of Michigan, and member of the National Council on the Arts; his most interesting title however, is “poetjournalist.”

The name is also the title of Dworkin’s most recent critically acclaimed book, The Poetjournalist, which discusses Dworkin’s unique perspective on the overlap between poetry and journalism.

While he seems to be the only person who uses this mixed title, Dworkin serves as Poetjournalist-in-Residence of The Rodham Institute at George Washington University, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Wright Museum of African American History, Ovation TV Network, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Shar Music.

Throughout his year in Ann Arbor, Dworkin’s work will offer residents emotionally expressive insights into Ann Arbor’s past, present, and future.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

