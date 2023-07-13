Ann Arbor taps ‘poetjournalist’ Aaron Dworkin to help celebrate bicentennial

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Aaron Dworkin.

To celebrate Ann Arbor’s Bicentennial in 2024, the Michigan Theater Foundation recruited Aaron Dworkin to create six poetry compositions that reflect the town’s 200 years of history.

Dworkin is a writer, MacArthur Fellow, social entrepreneur, professor at the University of Michigan, and member of the National Council on the Arts; his most interesting title however, is “poetjournalist.”

The name is also the title of Dworkin’s most recent critically acclaimed book, The Poetjournalist, which discusses Dworkin’s unique perspective on the overlap between poetry and journalism.

While he seems to be the only person who uses this mixed title, Dworkin serves as Poetjournalist-in-Residence of The Rodham Institute at George Washington University, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation, Wright Museum of African American History, Ovation TV Network, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, and Shar Music.

Throughout his year in Ann Arbor, Dworkin’s work will offer residents emotionally expressive insights into Ann Arbor’s past, present, and future.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter