You can catch internationally acclaimed DJ MK at Elektricity 

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Producer and DJ Marc Kinchen, known as his moniker MK, performs at Elektricity.

Producer and DJ Marc Kinchen, known as his moniker MK, has had quite a career since emerging from the Detroit house music scene in the ’90s with tracks like “Always” and “Burning,” as well as “4You” and “Just A Dream” as 4th Measure Men. In recent years he’s scored international hits with remixes of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through, Wankelmut & Emma Louise’s “My Head Is A Jungle,” Shirley Caesar’s “Teach Me,” Rudimental’s “Powerless” featuring Becky Hill, Disclosure’s “White Noise,” HotNatured’s “Reverse Skydiving,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “West Coast” — as well as remixes by HAIM, Rihanna, Diplo, Tove Lo, Halsey, Elderbrook, MaryJ Blige, Sam Smith, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, among others. A festival favorite, it’ll be a treat to see MK at a room like Elektricity.

Starts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4; Elektricity; 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets start at $30.

