February 02, 2022 Music » Concert Announcements

You can catch internationally acclaimed DJ MK at Elektricity 

Producer and DJ Marc Kinchen, known as his moniker MK, performs at Elektricity.
  • Producer and DJ Marc Kinchen, known as his moniker MK, performs at Elektricity.

Producer and DJ Marc Kinchen, known as his moniker MK, has had quite a career since emerging from the Detroit house music scene in the ’90s with tracks like “Always” and “Burning,” as well as “4You” and “Just A Dream” as 4th Measure Men. In recent years he’s scored international hits with remixes of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through, Wankelmut & Emma Louise’s “My Head Is A Jungle,” Shirley Caesar’s “Teach Me,” Rudimental’s “Powerless” featuring Becky Hill, Disclosure’s “White Noise,” HotNatured’s “Reverse Skydiving,” and Lana Del Rey’s “Blue Jeans,” “Summertime Sadness,” and “West Coast” — as well as remixes by HAIM, Rihanna, Diplo, Tove Lo, Halsey, Elderbrook, MaryJ Blige, Sam Smith, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, among others. A festival favorite, it’ll be a treat to see MK at a room like Elektricity.

Starts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4; Elektricity; 15 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-599-2212; elektricitymusic.com. Tickets start at $30.

February 2, 2022

