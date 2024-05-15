  1. Detroit Guides
The 2024 Fiction Issue

Resistance Across Borders

Edited by and
May 15, 2024
On the cover: "From Detroit to Gaza with Love" by Chris Gazaleh Ink on paper. This piece is dedicated to the right to freedom of land, education, and self-determination. Our roots are older than the walls built to keep us back, solidarity is the key to humanity, we are all one people under the same sun. The bottom line is a quote by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: "My freedom is to be, what they don't want me to be." Chris Gazaleh is a Palestinian American artist from San Francisco and the Detroit area. He works as a muralist and is an advocate for Palestinian human rights. See his work at cgazaleh.com.
On the cover: “From Detroit to Gaza with Love” by Chris Gazaleh

Ink on paper. This piece is dedicated to the right to freedom of land, education, and self-determination. Our roots are older than the walls built to keep us back, solidarity is the key to humanity, we are all one people under the same sun. The bottom line is a quote by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish: “My freedom is to be, what they don’t want me to be.”

Chris Gazaleh is a Palestinian American artist from San Francisco and the Detroit area. He works as a muralist and is an advocate for Palestinian human rights. See his work at cgazaleh.com.
“Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever” by Bayan Founas

“If Not” by Noor Hindi

“Improv I” by Jenna Hamed

“And Our City Was Ours” by Nandi Comer

“The People United Will Never Be Defeated” by Dave Robberts

“Color Me Bad” by Claretha “Peace” Bell

“Bouquet of our Struggle” by Jenin Yaseen (sr7aneh)

“Invalid Invalid” by Eli Underwood

“I Hear The Call” by Adam Tlaib

“فلسطين حرة” by Hawwa Youngmark, aka HawwaBe

“THE LEAVES CHANGE COLOR DURING CAMPAIGN SEASON” by Darius Simpson

“: : Porosity place : : boycott border : :” by Kamelya Youssef

“Namesake” by Marcus Elliot

“Al-Falaq” by Wafaa Mustafa

“Waawiyaatanong: From The Ashes, She Rises” by Hadassah GreenSky

“My Daughters’ Chants” by Ghassan Zeineddine

“FIDA’I” by Edward Salem

“In the cage of manhood, how you suffer, you broken little boys” by Eric Froh

“The Year of the Bird” by Dave Mesrey

The 2024 Fiction Issue

The fiction issue is a collaboration with Kresge Arts in Detroit to elevate local artists. Artist fees were provided by Kresge Arts in Detroit, a program funded by The Kresge Foundation and administered by the College for Creative Studies. Bayan Founas is this year’s editor and Drew Philp is the deputy editor. Chris Gazaleh is the cover artist.

If Not

By Noor Hindi

If Not

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

By Bayan Founas

Resistance Across Borders: Now and Forever

The People United Will Never Be Defeated

By Dave Robberts

The People United Will Never Be Defeated

